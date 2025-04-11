Brand Marketing

Stellantis pulls Jeep, Ram and Dodge tariff-response ads after built-in-USA scrutiny

Family of four running and playing in a field; the father is running while holding an American flag
Jeep is promoting “Freedom of Choice” pricing discounts in response to new auto tariffs. (Jeep)
ES
By:
E.J. Schultz
April 09, 2025 06:23 PM

Featured Stories

Broadway breaks tradition to reach Gen Z with viral campaigns and low ticket prices
Broadway breaks tradition to reach Gen Z with viral campaigns and low ticket prices
Why Walmart is taking on big beer with contracted brews
Why Walmart is taking on big beer with contracted brews
Canva’s CMO on new AI tools and what they mean for marketers
Canva’s CMO on new AI tools and what they mean for marketers
7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025
7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025