Brand Marketing

Marketing hiring grew in the first quarter—behind salary and job trends

A red help wanted sign on a business window.
Hiring trends for Q1 show an increase in job listings. (ablokhin/Getty Images)
ES
By:
E.J. Schultz
April 11, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025
7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025
Canva’s CMO on new AI tools and what they mean for marketers
Canva’s CMO on new AI tools and what they mean for marketers
Broadway breaks tradition to reach Gen Z with viral campaigns and low ticket prices
Broadway breaks tradition to reach Gen Z with viral campaigns and low ticket prices
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines