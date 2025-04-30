Roblox’s CMO on how the platform targets gamers, creators, developers and brands—all at once

Roblox’s success as a destination for brands is also a bit of curse, in that the gaming platform’s own marketing initiatives often fly under the radar. \nSubscribe to us\non Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Amazon Music/Audible. But while partnering with brands such as Walmart, Nike and Warner Bros. is an important piece of its growth strategy, Roblox considers its audience to extend far beyond the corporate world. Among the demographics it routinely targets are creators (and their parents if they’re young), gamers (kids as well as a growing number of adults) and developers. Jerret West, Roblox’s chief marketing officer who spearheads these efforts, discusses the audience marketing strategy on the latest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast. In less than a year as its top marketer, West has helped grow Roblox’s user base to 97 million daily active users, who each spend an average of roughly two and a half hours on the platform per day. In a wide-ranging conversation, West explained how he juggles the many different groups he hopes to reach, as well as how Roblox selectively leverages cultural moments to appeal to all users of the platform at the same time, as in its recent decathlon-esque game, The Hunt. West also shed light on the kinds of content opportunities that could be available to Roblox further down the road, including the prospect of embracing Hollywood (a la fellow gaming platform Minecraft, which has a mainstream film currently in theaters). Subscribe to Ad Age for must-read marketing news