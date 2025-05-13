Why Seattle is emerging as a hot market for high-paid marketing talent—plus other hiring trends

Ad Age partners with executive search firm Taligence for a regular look at marketing employment and salary trends available to Ad Age All Access subscribers. In this report, we take a look at the Seattle job market, provide an update on the overall marketing job market and take a deeper look at notable open positions that pay more than $200,000. The findings are based on publicly available data sourced by Aspen Technology Labs, which monitors more than 160,000 career sites in real time. To get a closer view of the chief marketing officer job market, view our recent CMO Moves report.