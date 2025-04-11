7 summer alcohol marketing trends for 2025

Tequila is likely to remain hot, and certain beer brands and styles may thrive, but flavorful ready-to-drink alcohol beverages will dominate summer drinking, industry observers say. While those trends are largely in line with those from a year ago, new this year is a global tariff mess that threatens to hurt some brands and spare others, although costs and prices may rise for all. Mixed drinks in cans—seltzers, teas, juices and cocktails—have already infiltrated beer occasions and are supplanting the brewski as the on-ramp to adult beverages from younger consumers. It’s easy to see why—with sweet, familiar flavors, they are arguably easier on the taste buds than beer and just as convenient and portable. Malt-, wine- or spirit-based, it probably doesn’t matter to the summertime customer, who distinguishes these drinks as flavors or brands, but not necessarily as formulations. And while the “long tail” of me-too items in the ready-to-drink space is already dwindling, category leaders and strong regional brands are strengthening and diversifying, observers say. Here is a look at seven trends in summer drinks this year: 1. Single—and available The summer is not all beach time. Day to day, consumers have increasingly been taking care of their drink fix at the convenience store, where large-size, extra-strength, single-serve beers and cocktails have been popular for several years now. Customers like the portability, convenience and price point of the single serve, but demand bigger servings and higher alcohol beverage content formulations to make the purchase worth it, said Dave Williams, president of the beverage alcohol consultant Bump Williams Consulting. Single-serves also allow small retailers to present variety, and the per-ounce price can make for a more profitable ring than other packages, he added. Molson Coors just released an 8% ABV Blue Moon Extra in a convenience-store-bound 19.2-oz. “stovepipe” can (the regular version of the Belgian white style beer is 5.4% ABV and comes in a 12-oz. can in multipacks). Molson Coors, citing Circana figures, said sales of singles in c-stores in 2024 increased by 4.4% to more than $7.4 billion. 2. ‘Imports’ With a combination of high volumes and high-end positioning, imported beer has been among the best-performing segments in the industry in recent years, but momentum is threatened by government moves, including uncertainty over tariffs and immigration crackdowns. Constellation Brands has already seen its portfolio of Mexican beers (Modelo, Corona and Pacifico) dinged by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, leading to a reduction in shopping trips among Hispanic customers, said Williams. These Mexican imported beers are also dealing with the murky tariff situation as the Trump administration keeps changing tariff rates. It’s possible that some price increases could come as a result, interfering with their summer marketing plans. The upside for some international brands is that some of them now make their American-sold beers in the States, even as they lean into their imported heritage, including Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Stella Artois, Molson Coors’ Peroni, and Sapporo Brewing’s Sapporo. It means they can deliver the elevated experience customers want from an import without the headaches associated with importing. Peroni hasn’t surrendered its Italian branding—it’s playing it up. The brand just announced a culinary partnership with celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentis and is advertising with the iconic Ferrari team of Formula 1. Then there are domestic brands, which AB InBev would prefer you call “American” beers. AB InBev U.S. CEO Brendan Whitworth has spearheaded the effort, which has resulted in “hundreds” of bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail stores now describing U.S.-brewed beer as American, AB InBev said in late March, along with 10 MLB teams with a Budweiser affiliation. 3. Lighter and crisper With the exception of some outliers such as New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger, the big hoppy pale ales that made the craft movement famous are out. Today, beer drinkers are reaching for milder, crisper and lighter choices such as lagers or sweet but mild golden ales with lower alcohol content. Regional brands such as Lone Star and Narragansett are finding success here, as have craft brewers including Firestone Walker and its 805 blonde ale, said Williams. AB InBev is putting a big push behind its Kona Big Wave golden ale, which, according to the company, is up 28% since its 2023 relaunch and is now the ninth-largest U.S. beer by tavern tap handles. New creative from agency Duncan Channon and production company Pulse Films showcases “Liquid Aloha” branding (and resembles a beachy new campaign from another pale lager, Corona). Among light beers, value brands such as Busch Light and the newly released Pabst Light could stand out, Williams said. Pabst’s marketing plan includes title sponsorship of the Ultimate Frisbee Association. 4. Sweeter and spicier Gen Z’s taste for adventure is playing out in bold and spicy flavor profiles that won’t knock them out right away. Devil’s Reserve is a lower-alcohol (30% ABV) tequila from Cuervo made for shots or cocktails, according to the company. New from Captain Morgan this summer is a “Sweet vs. Heat” combo pack of its Captain Morgan Sliced rum seltzers in Chili Lime Margarita, Jalapeño Paloma, Blackberry Mojito and Peach on the Beach flavors. Mark Anthony Brands’ flavored malt beverage brand Cayman Jack is offering a “Sweet Heat” variety pack with Grilled Pineapple, Spicy Lime, Sweet Heat Peach and Tangy Tropical margarita flavors. 5. Summery seltzers Gallo’s High Noon family, which now makes vodka seltzers, tequila seltzers and a vodka iced tea, is a “dominant force in the category,” said Williams. The brand has long associated itself with summery activities and now offers its drinks in dozens of flavors, assembled in variety multipacks such as the “beach pack,” the “fiesta pack” or the “pool pack.” Other contenders in the seltzer space include AB InBev’s Nütrl brand and regional contenders, including Carbliss and Mom Water (a fruit-infused flat vodka water). Carbliss last year ranked No. 7 on the Inc 5000 list of small companies ranked by three-year revenue growth; its summer game plan includes availability at MLB stadiums in Detroit, Milwaukee and Minnesota. VMC, a tequila soda associated with boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, was introduced to the U.S. in 2023 by Gallo. It’s grown by 210% through March 15 this year, according to Nielsen figures reported by Beer Marketer’s Insights. The Finnish Long Drink has carved out a unique space as a gin-based fruity seltzer. Its sales are up “strong double-digits” this year, Beer Marketer’s Insights said, and was twice named to Bain’s “insurgent brands” list of fast-growing independent companies. 6. Beachy teas Summertime drinks such as iced tea and lemonade are naturals for alcoholic variants, a notion spectacularly proven by Surfside, a line of beach-focused teas featuring distilled vodka from its sister company, Stateside. In addition to its strength at the Jersey shore, Surfside will show up with several MLB teams this summer with a growing lineup of iced tea, lemonade and green tea vodkas. Boston Beer Co.’s Sun Cruiser took off after Surfside last year; this year, AB InBev’s Skimmers joins the chase. Skimmers packages call out vodka from its sister Cutwater brand. 7. Bigger hits While non-alcohol products continue to gain popularity, so too are higher-alcohol cocktails and punches, delivering a wine-like hit of booze. AB InBev’s Cutwater is known for its takes on classic mixed drinks, offering more than 20 canned cocktails made from the brand’s own distilled spirits. New this year are a Spicy Mango Margarita (12.5% alcohol-by-volume) and a Gin Collins (9%). Cutwater aspires to align its alcohol content with the bar servings its cans mimic. Cayman Jack this year has introduced Cayman Jacked, a 10% alcohol version of its malt-based margarita. BuzzBallz, now owned by Sazerac, makes 15% ABV cocktails (with distilled spirits and fruit juice) and chillers (made with orange wine) in playfully shaped containers. Shaquille O’Neal last month was announced as an investor in BeatBox, which makes a variety of wine- and malt-based party punches in reclosable cartons. To celebrate the brand released an 11% ABV blueberry lemonade with Shaq on the package.