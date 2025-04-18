10 brands launching buzzy campaigns for 4/20

The most lit day of the year is coming back around Sunday, and it has nothing to do with more sunlight and longer days. As marijuana consumption continues to be normalized, brands have increasingly leaned into marketing cannabis. This year, for 4/20—the unofficial cannabis holiday—brands once again celebrate being on cloud nine with campaigns that address the many ways and reasons people consume cannabis, from infused food (aka, edibles) to sparking up alone or with friends. Among Ad Age’s list of brands celebrating the holiday, a few even launched tie-ins to another, real holiday coincidentally celebrated on the same day this year: Easter Sunday. Bic EZ Reach Lighter Iconic duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart came together again, bonded by Bic EZ Reach Lighters in curating a cannabis pairing dinner experience in West Hollywood on April 17. Based on the insight that half of Bic EZ Reach Lighter’s target audience uses the product for “social” activities beyond candle lighting, the brand launched the Bic EZ Reach Supper Club, a choose-your-own experience curated by either Martha or Snoop that featured a dinner with cannabis-infused menu options, flaming and flambéed dishes lit by the Bic EZ Reach Lighter, and more. The Cannabist Company The Cannabist Company has been celebrating across its dispensaries nationwide with “20 Days of 420,” offering customers daily deals, exclusive product drops and local events. In Maryland and Illinois, The Cannabist Company is offering a mystery gift card giveaway for the first 100 customers in line at each of their locations on Sunday. In Ohio, the company is hosting a 4/20 accessory giveaway at each of its dispensaries, rewarding the first 100 customers in line with cannabis accessories, from batteries to vaporizers to start their 4/20 celebrations on a high note. In New Jersey, Cannabist Vineland is inviting people to its 4/20 Farmers Market Celebration from April 18-20. It will feature a variety of promotions, activities and offers, including discounts, giveaways, DIY stations, food trucks and more. Cannabis Media Council The trade association, which taps advertising to advocate for the mainstream awareness and normalization of cannabis, launched the second iteration of its “I’m High Right Now” campaign, a playful question-and-answer concept to challenge cannabis stereotypes. The campaign showcases how real people, notably those 55 and older, consume cannabis, while addressing real consumer questions and concerns about how and why their neighbors, friends and connections consume cannabis, as well as what they’re still concerned about or surprised by regarding the product. The campaign, created by creative agency of record Sister Merci, is running on Meta platforms and targets people aged 55 and older living in states where cannabis is legal. The platforms selected are intentionally meant to show the cannabis industry that Meta allows some forms of cannabis advertising. Flower by Edie Parker The women-founded cannabis lifestyle brand launched a photo campaign starring TV personality and podcast host Gabby Windey, inspired by her high school stoner and cheerleading days. “High Achiever with Gabby Windey” showcases her in two roles—as a spirited cheerleader and a playful Bunny mascot (appropriate for 4/20’s overlap with Easter)—enjoying weed and accessories from Flower. Hostess Since 4/20 is considered one of the biggest snacking days of the year, Hostess hit the road with its Munchie Mobile, a snack truck boasting a lineup of Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Donettes and Kazbars snacks for faded snackers. The truck has been making stops throughout the East Coast outside Curaleaf dispensaries since April 10 and will continue until April 20, where it will end its route in Brooklyn. BBH USA led creative. Kiva Confections After bringing its cannabis-infused chocolate bars to New York late last year, the cannabis-infused confectionery brand is blessing New York stoners with a new edible. The brand is dropping a limited-edition Everything Bagel Seasoning Dark Chocolate Bar for 4/20, infused with cold water hash and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning for a savory-sweet treat flavor. The brand is also hosting a bagel brunch on Saturday at its Gotham locations. Pizza Pizza Canada Canada’s largest pizza chain is bringing vibes and snacks to cyph session this 4/20 with the launch of its first album, “Pizza Pizza Dope Jams,” featuring 40 minutes of psychedelic music reimagining the brand’s jingle. The album, which is spread across five tracks and genres, draws inspiration from stoner legends such as The Grateful Dead, Phish and Pink Floyd. Available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, it is being released alongside the return of Pizza Pizza Pre-Rolls, the brand’s joint-shaped pizza product, which was released for 4/20 last year. Pizza Pizza partnered with Toronto jam band Zuffalo on the project, created in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo. Rise Dispensary Humorous spots from the cannabis dispensary redefine what it means for adults to “do it” by shining a light on those who “do it” whenever the mood strikes—out in public, relaxing at home or when the kids are in bed. The 4/20 campaign, created in-house, flips the innuendo on its head to celebrate the consumption of cannabis. Whistle Pig Whiskey The craft whiskey brand partnered with the stars of the comedy movie “Super Troopers” to announce the launch of a barrel-aged maple syrup infused with cannabis terpenes in a humorous video reminiscent of the shenanigans in the film. In the spot, the Super Troopers guys tell viewers about how the syrup is “hot boxed” in a barrel to create smoky goodness ready for a glass or waffles. Wing Snob The chicken wing brand is satisfying those with the munchies with a “Dime Bag Deal” that includes 10 wings and regular fries for $10 from April 18-20, available exclusively through the Wing Snob app for Snob Perks members.