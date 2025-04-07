Brand Marketing

Tariffs and the economy—everything brands and agencies need to know about the changing market

An illustration of a man with arrows going up and down around him.
All signs point to marketing uncertainty. (Freepik)
AP
By:
Adrianne Pasquarelli
April 07, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

Beyoncé rolls out first Cécred campaign with Wieden+Kennedy
Beyoncé rolls out first Cécred campaign with Wieden+Kennedy
How Mercedes is navigating unique ad rules at the Masters
How Mercedes is navigating unique ad rules at the Masters
Tariffs and the economy—everything to know about the changing market
Tariffs and the economy—everything to know about the changing market
How a fake AI-generated KFC ad provoked creatives and fueled an industry debate
How a fake AI-generated KFC ad provoked creatives and fueled an industry debate