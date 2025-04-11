Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers. Winners A Minecraft Movie The video game-inspired film was a hit at the box office for its opening weekend, exceeding expectations and breaking records. The movie, which stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa, raked in $157 million domestically for its first three days, the biggest opening for a movie based on a video game and topping the previous record holder, 2023’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” It’s good news for McDonald’s, which is marketing Minecraft meals. However, a viral trend involving popcorn throwing at a certain part of the movie—when Black’s character says “Chicken jockey”—has some theaters mandating adult supervision. Oscar Mayer The brand used its social listening skills to create a new ballpark food option for New York Mets fans, assuming they can stomach a baseball helmet full of Oscar Mayer wieners. The over-the-top item was created by Paul Ibraham, who goes @PaulyMets on social media. He posted his idea on X and the brand bit, creating the Dog Bowl, which includes a dozen dogs stuffed in a Mets helmet for $12.99. Coffee mate Sunday’s Season 3 finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus” was full of surprises that this column will not spoil. But one, in which a character serves up a poisonous piña colada, gave an unexpected boost to Coffee mate, which had released a new pina colada flavor as part of a “White Lotus” collab earlier this year. As covered by The Wall Street Journal, the creamer responded on social media immediately. Other brands tried to get their piece of the series’ enduring popularity. Though the exact Bosch blender featured in the show is not available in North America, the high-end appliance brand’s marketing team nevertheless took advantage of the brand’s cameo by posting on social media. Learn about the Ad Age Data-Driven Marketing Summit Losers Stellantis In a gaffe that surely will energize brand legal teams everywhere, the automaker released a tariff-response campaign promoting Jeep, Ram and Dodge vehicles as built in America. But ad watchdog Truth in Advertising seized on it, citing Federal Trade Commission rules that prohibit such language unless “all or virtually all” of a product is made here. Stellantis, like most automakers, imports some parts from abroad. The automaker pulled the campaign prematurely to make adjustments. The lesson for brands engaging in Made in USA marketing? Every word matters. Temu Just as the Chinese shopping app was gaining traction in the U.S. following a big Super Bowl marketing push last year, the new tariffs are expected to stymie Temu’s growth. While many of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs have been delayed, goods from China are still facing a 125% surcharge, according to the most recent reports. Other fast-fashion players, such as Shein, will also be affected. Cabot Creamery Certain boxes of the Vermont dairy brand’s extra creamy butter had an extra gross ingredient. Cabot is recalling its 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter in seven states due to certain bacteria that reports say could be “fecal contamination.” Quote of the week “Everyone else is dealing with sticker shock in a negative way, so the idea that we might be giving you sticker shock in a positive way is interesting timing. We are certainly aware that this is coming at the right time and tonally, that there is some humor feels right for everyone at this moment.” —Marisa Thalberg, consulting chief marketing officer of JCPenney, on how the retailer’s comeback campaign could resonate with shoppers amid financial uncertainty. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters Social post of the week Number of the week 4.3 billion Impressions generated by Levi’s Beyoncé campaign since its September debut, according to executives speaking on a first-quarter conference call with analysts earlier this week. On the move Puma promoted Tara McRae to president of North America. She was most recently senior VP of brand and strategy.