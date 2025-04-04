Winners and losers

Marketing winners and losers of the week

A jar of jam sits on a table with a white table cloth and bowls of raspberries and blueberries.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, released her first line of items under her new As Ever lifestyle collection. (As Ever)
AP
By:
Adrianne Pasquarelli
ES
By:
E.J. Schultz
|
April 04, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

10 creative campaigns to know about today
10 creative campaigns to know about today
US ad employment dropped in March for the fourth straight month
US ad employment dropped in March for the fourth straight month
From ad tech to retail media—What marketers questioned most at the ANA Media Conference
From ad tech to retail media—What marketers questioned most at the ANA Media Conference
Agency news you need to know this week
Agency news you need to know this week