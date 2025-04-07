Beyoncé rolls out first Cécred campaign with Wieden+Kennedy

Just over a year after launching, Cécred, the haircare brand from Beyoncé, is out with its first brand campaign. The work, which celebrates the individuality of hair, was created with Wieden+Kennedy. The agency first started working with the beauty brand late last year. Called “A Deeper Understanding of Hair,” the new documentary-style campaign includes a 90-second long-form video, a 30-second spot and a series of 15-second spots for social media. The work positions hair as an art form and showcases six real women who have learned to accept, and welcome, the unique nature of their strands. “It all comes down to hair as more than just beautiful ornamentation,” said Funmi Adejobi, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy New York, in a statement. “It’s emotional, personal, cultural, funny, tragic, triumphant—all of that and more.” The campaign will run on connected TV and online video and also includes paid social media placements. It will also run on a six-screen digital billboard in New York’s Times Square. Cécred is the latest celebrity-driven direct-to-consumer brand to join Wieden’s roster. The agency began working with Skims, the lifestyle brand founded by Kim Kardashian, in 2023 and created its first TV spot that ran during the Oscars last year. Since its February 2024 launch, Cécred has expanded its offerings to include shampoo, conditioner and hair treatments as well as tools such as combs and brushes. The new marketing push comes as the brand expands into wholesale this month with a lineup at Ulta Beauty. Over the weekend, Ulta highlighted the news with an email to customers. “Cécred is here & exclusively at Ulta Beauty!,” the email read. Cécred also promoted its entrance into wholesale on its social channels. But, like many other popular DTC beauty brands including Glossier and Rare Beauty that have also diversified into brick-and-mortar chains, Cécred sells an expanded line of its own branded merchandise, including a hoodie and bag, on its website. The strategy helps brands maintain a strong direct connection with superfans, experts have said. Read more: How DTC has shifted, what is working and what’s ahead