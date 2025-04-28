How a simple Chipotle Instagram post led to a new campaign

In January, Chipotle published an Instagram post that read, “There’s only one perfect Chipotle order. Yours.” It was a fairly simple message, and fans of the Mexican food chain ate it up, replying with more than 380 comments in which followers described their go-to orders. The responses sparked an idea for a new campaign debuting today called “YourPotle.” Venables Bell & Partners, Chipotle’s internal social media team and Day One Agency cut together videos from social media of fans explaining and eating their Chipotle order. The ad is set to an instrumental version of “Denial is a River” by Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, who used to work at Chipotle. The campaign will run alongside Chipotle’s long-running ads that spotlight employees preparing fresh ingredients, said Stephanie Perdue, VP of brand marketing at Chipotle. “The ‘Behind the Foil’ campaign of interviews with our employees has been incredibly successful,” Perdue said. “But we haven’t had the voice of the customer in the work.” “We had no intention of turning this into a campaign,” she continued. “A lot of time, ads are creative from a brief with a problem to solve, but we were seeing this energy on social that we wanted to spotlight. I think the work has this ‘If you know, you know’ quality, like for vinaigrette and sour cream. But if you have not tried it, hearing from like-minded customers might lead to menu exploration.” Using consumers in ads is, of course, nothing new—but it has been a popular tactic of late for restaurant chains. In 2021, Applebee’s took clips of customers dancing to Walker Hayes’ song “Fancy Like,” which references Applebee’s, and made it into a commercial. Earlier this year, Taco Bell featured 400 fans who opted to have their photos taken in special drive-thru lanes for the chain’s Super Bowl ad. The new campaign comes on the heels of Chipotle reporting a 0.4% decline in first-quarter comparable sales. Executives pointed to an “elevated level of uncertainty felt by consumers” caused by “concerns around the economy” as the reason for the slowdown in visits.