Why Domino’s extended its contract with WorkInProgress

Domino's Pizza has inked a three-year extension with WorkInProgress and made the agency its social agency of record as the pizza brand looks to invest more in social media and creators. "As our investment in digital media grows, we want the strongest creative minds in those areas," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive VP and chief marketing officer. She confirmed that Domino's did not conduct a review before extending the contract and adding social to WorkInProgress' scope. Previously, Domino's had handled social in-house; it will now share tasks with WorkInProgress. Domino's in-house team will oversee the making of social content, community management, as well as its brand ambassador program and influencers for specific campaigns. WorkInProgress will play a more active role in social strategy and execution and will help create paid social content, identifying user-generated content for licensing. The teams plan to focus on TikTok and creators. The pizza chain will be working from a position of strength—it has 1.2 million TikTok followers, compared with 147,000 for Papa Johns and 471,800 for Pizza Hut. "No one can ignore the growth of TikTok and the creator community," Trumbull said. "That is a place we are very focused on." She added that the brand also plans to focus more on YouTube, Snapchat and Meta platforms. Domino's and WorkInProgress have already worked on successful social media campaigns, including a viral pizza coupon. In September 2024, a particular Domino's pizza began organically trending and going viral on TikTok: a pan pizza crust with garlic parmesan instead of regular pizza sauce, with extra cheese, cheddar blend, bacon and Philly steak. Domino's wanted to reward creators for reviewing it and allow others to try the viral pizza for the first time. It quickly created a 40% off coupon code, VIRALPZA, and posted on social media about the deal. According to the brand, 100,000 coupons were redeemed in nine days. The promotion sparked such demand that some stores ran out of the ingredients. Another social stunt spoofed the pop-up that appeared when TikTok temporarily suspended its services in the U.S. in January. A few weeks later, Domino's created a pop-up about its "$9.99 Best Deal Ever." "We'll just be able to move so much faster now if we see a trend or organic content we can jump on like this one," said Matt Talbot, co-founder and chief creative officer at WorkInProgress. The indie agency won Domino's business from CPB in 2021. In the last few months, work for Domino's has focused on deals and value messaging as inflation-weary consumers watch their budgets. In 2022, Domino's launched a carryout tips campaign in response to a shortage of delivery drivers that tipped customers for coming to pick up their own pizza instead. A 2024 campaign focused on tipping fatigue by giving customers $3 back when they tipped their delivery drivers. The pizza chain also started a buy-one-get-one emergency pizza campaign in 2023, which it brought back late last year. The deals seem to be working—Domino's U.S. same-store sales were up 0.4% in the fourth quarter, while Pizza Hut's U.S. same-store sales were down 2% and Papa Johns' North America comparable sales fell 4%.