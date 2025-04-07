How Life is using influencers to market its new immunity cereals

Life cereal is making a new appeal to parents with varieties meant to support kids’ immune systems and bones. The lineup, called Mighty Life, began hitting shelves in January. Immunity-focused Mighty Life Strawberry Blueberry Bliss contains vitamins C and D along with zinc. Very Vanilla, which contains vitamin D and calcium, is positioned for bone health. The PepsiCo brand is now getting the word out via influencer partnerships and a collaboration with kids-focused bandage brand Welly. “We were getting feedback from families asking us to give them more benefits,” said Ciara Dilley, senior VP of growth portfolio at PepsiCo, which owns Life as part of its Quaker portfolio. The January launch came at a time when “folks are looking to start the year well,” Dilley said. Sign up for our Influencer Marketing newsletter One serving of Strawberry Blueberry Bliss contains 60% daily value for vitamins D and C, 70% for zinc and 15% for calcium. One serving of Very Vanilla contains 20% daily value of vitamin D, 35% daily value for calcium, and no zinc or vitamin C. For comparison, regular Life has 10% of the daily value for calcium, no vitamin D or C or zinc. The influencer campaign includes partnerships with lifestyle and wellness creator Alisha Williams and lifestyle and fashion creator Britt Horton. They’re tasked with driving trial of the new cereals by encouraging consumers to visit MightyLifeKit.com from April 7 to May 5. There, consumers can enter to win merchandise such as crewnecks, hats and bowls, as well as one of 100 kits made in collaboration with Welly, which is known for its colorful and design-filled bandages, including some that glow in the dark. The kits include one box of each Mighty Life cereal and 100 limited-edition Welly bandages, some printed with strawberries and blueberries and others with bowls and spoons. “Life has got this great, cheerful, rascally spirit and we wanted a partner with a similar personality and we saw that in Welly,” Dilley said. “Parents can get bombarded on social media, but going the influencer route can break through that clutter,” Dilley said. “They are actively choosing to engage with and follow that creator, so they’ll help us raise awareness.” Also read: Streamers are the new celebrity endorsers Life cereal joins the functional food trend “There are a lot of cereals that have added vitamins and minerals, but Mighty Life seems to be making that clearer on the box and connecting the health benefits,” said Julia Mills, a food and drink analyst at Mintel. In doing so, Life is following the lead of other food brands in plugging so-called functional products across a variety of categories, including cereal. In 2023, Post released Sweet Dreams cereal to help with melatonin production. Poop Like a Champion makes ultra high-fiber cereals. Three Wishes and Magic Spoon make high-protein, low-sugar cereals. But functional foods “can be a double-edged sword,” Mills said. “They may be something consumers are looking for, but they may question the efficacy, especially if the price is too high. And with consumers being more aware of their grocery budgets, they may not have room for high-priced functional foods.” Mighty Life cereals retail for $3 to $4 per box, depending on the retailer. That compares with around $3 for regular Life. Magic Spoon costs around $7 to $9 and Three Wishes costs around $6.