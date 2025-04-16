Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on grilled meat-flavored crisps

Finally, there’s beer can chicken—in a can. A collaboration between Pringles and Miller Lite is bringing the tastes of beer and barbeque together with snackable crisps. Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Pringles x Grilled Beer Brat will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in May, the brands announced today. A beer-braised steak flavor is also available exclusively at Walmart stores. Collaborations can help brands create buzz, test new products and expand their respective audiences. Limited-time or seasonal offers also foster a “fomo” (fear of missing out) effect that can boost sales. Snack brands are especially active collaborators. Kellanova-owned Pringles in recent years has tied up with food brands such as Hot Ones, Caviar Co. and Nissin Top Ramen and connected itself to brands in other categories, including Crocs and Super Mario. Grilling season is a key sales period for beer brands. Miller Lite, owned by Molson Coors, had a grilling-themed collaboration last summer, producing a Big Green Kegg in partnership with Big Green Egg. Lite has also collaborated with the sporting goods brands Bettinardi Golf and New Balance. Its sibling brand Miller High Life recently collaborated with Phillip Ashley Chocolates on a truffle collection. The seemingly peculiar team-up between Pringles and Lite has already created buzz online. The brands stated that the Pringles-Miller Lite crisps taste like grilled food with a “hoppy, malt beer aroma” of beer. Named for the grilling technique that uses an open beer can to infuse a beery moisture into a whole chicken, Beer Can Chicken Pringles combine a savory chicken flavor with garlic, onion and Lite beer. The Grilled Beer Brat has a smoky bratwurst flavor with caramelized onion and brown spice, the brands shared. “At Pringles, we’re dedicated to bringing new, unexpected flavors that both surprise and satisfy our fans’ cravings to the market, no matter the occasion,” stated Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. head of marketing for Pringles. “That’s why we came together with the brewing geniuses at Miller Lite to bring our two iconic brands together.” “We know fans already infuse Miller Lite’s iconic flavor into grilled staples, so bringing those same flavors into an ultimate savory snack with Pringles felt like a seamless fit for fans to snack on at their backyard barbecues this summer,” stated Ann Legan, VP of marketing for the Miller Family of Brands.