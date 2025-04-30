Stonyfield and YouTuber Ms. Rachel collaborate on videos and packaging

Yogurt brand Stonyfield Organics has a new hook to capture parents of babies and toddlers—YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel, who specializes in early childhood content. The goal of the marketing deal, which involves the YoBaby yogurt line, is to capture parents early, earning loyalty that will pay off in future purchases of Stonyfield products aimed at bigger kids. “Our baby business is the entry point to our portfolio. If we capture parents at YoBaby, they are more loyal through their kids’ lives,” said Lizzie Conover, Stonyfield’s brand director. “We are always looking to bring in new families because the baby turnover is so fast and it’s a challenge with less babies being born.” The U.S. fertility rate and number of births have been trending downward in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control, although both saw around a 1% uptick in 2024. Ms. Rachel will appear on packaging for Stonyfield’s new no-added-sweetener pouches and yogurt cups made for 6-month-olds to 2-year-olds. She is known for her early childhood education videos, often featuring her singing with a focus on vocabulary, shapes and colors. Stonyfield teased the collaboration on social media Tuesday. Ms. Rachel videos Conover said that Stonyfield’s pitch to Ms. Rachel focused on the brand, and she was drawn to its less-sweet options. As part of the yearlong deal, Ms. Rachel will also create videos aimed at parents around organic food and farming, called “O is for Organic.” The videos will run on Stonyfield and Ms. Rachel’s social media channels, as well as a dedicated section of Stonyfield’s website. “Teaching is an integral part of the Ms. Rachel brand, so we wanted to marry that with some of the challenges we have around organic education,” said Conover. “It can get very scientific and in the weeds. Ms. Rachel can help simplify that we have no pesticides, why we do crop rotation and how well our cows are fed.” Alison Brod Marketing + Communications helped connect Stonyfield to Ms. Rachel and the YouTuber’s team will help make the videos for the campaign. Ms. Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Accurso, started making content in 2019 when she was looking for educational videos to help with her son’s speech delay. Accurso has master’s degrees in early childhood education and music education. She has over 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.8 million followers on Instagram, and a line of toys and books. Her popularity led Netflix to run her programming earlier this year. As part of its campaign, Stonyfield will donate $200,000 to the charities No Kid Hungry and Room to Grow, for which Ms. Rachel is an ambassador. Stonyfield will also run a sweepstakes where 10 winners will receive one year’s worth of YoBaby yogurt, $100 worth of Ms. Rachel toys and a $500 gift card. One grand prize winner will also get a personalized video from Ms. Rachel. “I believe every child deserves a strong start, and that begins with the love and care we put into their learning and their nutrition,” Ms. Rachel said in a statement. “I’m so proud to work with Stonyfield Organic’s YoBaby Yogurt to help families make informed choices. When we nurture little minds and bodies, the future is brighter for everyone.” Data-driven Marketing Playbook: Join industry leaders on May 22 to explore how data can drive marketing strategies, optimize media buying and improve customer engagement. Learn more here.