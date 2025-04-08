Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO

Subway has hired former PepsiCo marketer Greg Lyons as its global chief marketing officer, the restaurant chain announced today. Lyons will oversee Subway’s global marketing, culinary, digital platforms, data and insights and other business transformation teams. Lyons left PepsiCo last month after 25 years at the company, serving as chief marketing officer for PepsiCo North American Beverages for the past eight years. Check out more executive moves here He will report to Subway interim CEO Carrie Walsh, the brand said. At PepsiCo, Lyons worked on brands including Gatorade and Mountain Dew. Publicis Groupe’s Leo won Subway’s U.S. creative business last week following a competitive review, taking the account from Dentsu. “Leo will lead a fresh, new guest-centric creative strategy designed to build on Subway’s leadership in sandwiches,” Subway previously told Ad Age. Subway ranks as the eighth-largest restaurant chain in the U.S., with $10 billion in sales and more than 20,000 locations as of 2023, according to the latest ranking from Nation’s Restaurant News. The sandwich chain spent $282 million on U.S. measured media in 2024, down from $333 million in 2023, according to data from MediaRadar.