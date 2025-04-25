Tombras wins Arby’s social media account as creative review continues

Arby’s, which put its creative account in review two weeks ago, has named Tombras its social media agency of record. The larger creative review is still ongoing. Publicis Groupe’s Fallon is the incumbent on the creative and social media account. Tombras will handle Arby’s social strategy, social creative, content creation, cultural activations, social listening, community management and engagement. The social media review was run internally with eight agencies participating, according to people familiar with the review. Arby’s did not respond to a request to comment on which other agencies were in the social media review, nor if Fallon was part of the social media review. Tombras declined to comment if it is part of the creative review. Fallon referred a request for comment to Arby’s. Stay up to date with our Agency Review Tracker, exclusive to All Access subscribers ‘We have the meats’ “Arby’s iconic ‘We have the meats’ platform has been out there a long time, so how can we modernize and reinvigorate that?” said Dooley Tombras, the agency’s president. “The challenge for any QSR [quick service restaurant] is to recruit new customers and by definition that will be Gen Z. Social is ground zero for where that happens.” The agency shake-ups come a few months after Jeff Baker became Arby’s chief marketing officer after several years with Buffalo Wild Wings. Baker served as VP of brand advertising and content at Arby’s from 2014 to 2018. Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings are both owned by Inspire Brands. “We’re thrilled to partner with Tombras,” Baker said in a statement. “They’ve demonstrated a passion for big ideas that impact social media and culture. We’re excited about what we’ll do together to bring Arby’s personality to our guests in new and surprising ways.” Tombras, Ad Age’s Agency of the Year, has experience with other meats as the agency of record for Steak-umm, with previous campaigns including the Freezer Flag, a little flag to stand out in cluttered freezers to indicate a Steak-umm box. The brand also isn’t shy about calling out vegans and vegetarians on social media. “Steak-umm demonstrates that we have social prowess in selling meats,” Tombras joked. “We did show that to Arby’s and they were fans.” Maggie Jennings, Tombras’ chief growth officer, said that the pitch to Arby’s was more enjoyable than most. “They were human, they were kind, they were responsive and have enthusiasm for their brand that came through in the brief and their interactions,” she said. “The amount of laughs was so refreshing.”