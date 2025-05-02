How Bath & Body Works is banking on affordable luxury amid recession fears

As consumer unease regarding the economy grows, brands that offer affordable luxury items could have an opportunity. For example, Bath & Body Works sells products starting at just under $2 for small hand sanitizers, as well as $7.95 wallflower scent plug-ins. In the past, such inexpensive options have helped the brand gain traction with Gen Z consumers who have less spending money. But these goods are now proving equally resonant with all shoppers, said Jamie Sohosky, the retailer’s chief marketing officer.