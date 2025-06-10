Why Lowe’s is launching its first affiliate creator network with MrBeast

As Lowe’s plans its future, it’s targeting young Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, most of whom do not own their own homes. To drive loyalty early on, the home improvement chain is debuting its first affiliate-based creator network designed to connect with young shoppers—and in Alpha’s case, influence their parents—online. The network includes thousands of creators, including social media star Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast. Lowe’s is also a sponsor of Season 2 of MrBeast’s “Beast Games” on Amazon Prime Video.