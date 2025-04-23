Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be

The annual minting of football pros begins this week with the 2025 NFL Draft, taking place this year in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While the three-day affair had traditionally served as amateurs’ introduction to the world of brand deals, as well as pro paychecks, the 2025 draft class is well-versed in the business of sports through name, image and likeness policies (NIL) first adopted by the NCAA in 2021. Cameron Ward, the University of Miami’s dynamic quarterback, is widely expected to be the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. But this draft may be better remembered for the offensive linemen and pass rushers it generates, said Will Ober, senior director of athlete partnerships at Omnicom-owned Platinum Rye Entertainment/TMA. “From a football perspective, we anticipate the strength of this year’s NFL Draft shining in the trenches,” Ober said in an email. “While the class may not be as splashy at the top with skill positions as it has been in recent years, impactful starters at unsung positions are there to be snatched up.” The NFL Draft will be broadcast across ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network beginning with the first round on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The first day of the 2024 Draft in Detroit exceeded 12 million viewers. Also read: Why the NFL hired a fashion editor Following is TMA’s list of players with the greatest commercial appeal to marketers at the draft this week. 1. Cameron Ward, quarterback, Miami The likely first choice of the Tennessee Titans, Ward this month surprised some by signing a shoe and apparel deal with Under Armour, leaving behind a college deal with Adidas. Ward, who also had NIL deals with C4 Energy, EA Sports, Bose and Panini America, is also an ambassador for New Era. 2. Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback, University of Colorado The charismatic Hunter is expected to go second overall to the Cleveland Browns. The Heisman Trophy winner has millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, who get musings on fishing and football and lots of branded content. His “Travis Hunter Show” podcast, hosted on YouTube, has 63,000 subscribers. His NIL deals include Snickers, Olipop, United Airlines, Celsius and Buffalo Wild Wings. 3. Abdul Carter, defensive end, Penn State Carter is considered the top pass rusher in the draft. He is known for having worked with NextGen Camps to host youth football camps, and recently signed a brand deal with Chipotle. 4. Mason Graham, defensive end, Michigan Another quick pass rusher, Graham is expected to be a top-five pick. He has NIL deals with Wolverine Boots and EA Sports—and was a recipient of the inaugural “Thighsman Award” from Arby’s, recognizing football’s big men. 5. Will Campbell, offensive tackle, LSU Listed at 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds, Campbell is considered the best run-stopper in the Draft. He has NIL deals with EA Sports and Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, and was a Raising Cane’s brand ambassador. “We expect brand appetite for the 2025 NFL Draft class to match and exceed interest in recent years,” Ober said, noting that TMA would be activating more than 15 individual player deals across five brands in Green Bay. “As the NIL marketplace continues to mature, young players have more experience than ever in working with brands.” Additional draftees should attract plenty of brand interest, according to TMA, including Shedeur Sanders, the University of Colorado quarterback and son of Colorado coach and ex-NFL star Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders has worked with brands such as Beats by Dre and Oikos, and appears in new creative for Gatorade. Quarterback Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss has deals with Fortnite, Stanley 1913 and Uber Eats. Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State is expected to be the first running back chosen in the draft. Jeanty has deals with Saxx underwear and real estate brand Opendoor, among others. Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are other highly rated running backs in the class. Marketable wide receivers include Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona, Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State and Matthew Golden of Texas, according to TMA. Egbuka was a brand ambassador for Alo and Celsius during his final college season. Golden last week announced a new deal with Under Armor, and did a post for Uncrustables. Will Johnson of Michigan and Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky are top defensive backs in the class. Johnson has brand deals with Toyota, Uber and Alo. Hairston and his Kentucky teammates starred in a recent ad for Hilton Hotels.