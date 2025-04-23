Sports

Meet the most marketable NFL rookies-to-be

Cam Ward Under Armour and Matthew Golden Texas
Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami (left) is the heavy favorite to be the first player selected in the NFL Draft. He and Matthew Golden of Texas (right) recently signed endorsement deals with Under Armour. (Under Armour)
JS
By:
Jon Springer
April 23, 2025 10:00 AM

