How sports hype videos became a marketing tool for teams—watch 8 winners

Anyone who’s attended a sporting event recently can tell you there’s just as much action on the scoreboard as there is on the field, court or ice. A function of bigger and better video boards, a fragmented entertainment economy, the opportunity to generate sponsorship revenue, win fan loyalty and build their brand, teams have become content publishers of elaborate in-game light shows and “hype videos” meant to build crowd energy. Hype generation has become something of a friendly competition between all sports and teams, which share the goal of drawing fans to their stadiums and keeping them coming back. “In-stadium entertainment is vital for fan engagement and is part of what makes the in-person viewing experiences different from watching at home,” said Stephanie Arpaia, VP of brand marketing for Excel Sports Management, a marketing and talent agency. Also read: How the stadium giveaway game is changing The concept of giving fans more to watch than just the game is nothing new. The Chicago Bulls’ suspenseful “Running of the Bulls” opening goes back to Michael Jordan’s rookie year in 1984, while the Boston Celtics have been delighting their fans for 30 years with their disco-dancing “Gino Time” video. What’s different today are stadiums with massive canvases to show off that work, and social media to amplify creations and inspire. Key moments in the video arms race included the 2009 opening of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and its 160-foot video board; the fire-breathing, curved-screen video board installed at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in 2019; the 120-yard oval video board at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which opened in 2020; and the L.A. Clippers’ Intuit Dome and its two-sided “halo board,” said David Vanderwarn, producer at Triglass Productions, a Minneapolis agency that has produced sports hype videos since 2014. “Teams are copycats in many different respects, and there’s a constant air of wanting to be the best in the industry,” Vanderwarn said. Bobby Clemens, VP of creative content for the New York Mets, leads a team of 18 at work on video content that appears on CitiField’s 17,000-square-foot LED scoreboard, including the new hype video, “The Orange and Blue are the Fabric of the City,” which plays between the National Anthem and first pitch at Mets games. “When people come into our park, we want them to walk away almost like it was Disney. And who has a bad day at Disney?” Clemens said. “We want them to say, win or lose, I was entertained.” The Mets’ videos have set a tone at the stadium and helped to build the brand identity, “but at the end of the day we want to monetize our content,” Clemens said. The financial services firm CohnReznick, for example, was the presenting sponsor of a team-made documentary video about the off-season pursuit of free agent Juan Soto that was published on social pages. “Jumbotron videos are one of the signature moments of an in-stadium experience, and they truly are something that cannot be replicated with at-home or third space viewing,” said Elliott Curtis, VP of creative for Game Seven Agency. “The volume of the audio, the heat from the pyro, the collective screaming of excitement … they are a major value add for why you should attend a game in person—and get there on time—as opposed to just watching at home.” Following are eight noteworthy recent hype videos. “Arrival of the Trojan,” USC Flint Tanquary, a student at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, helmed this elaborate film that updates the Trojan horse story by having football players skydive onto the Los Angeles Coliseum field. Fans have called this the “greatest college football hype film of all time.” “Lift As We Fly,” Atlanta Hawks The video from the Atlanta agency Ammunition shows off the Hawks’ sky-blue “City Edition” uniforms and soaring dunks that are truly uplifting. “They’re Going to Love it Here,” New York Liberty Narrated by Alicia Keys, “They’re Going to Love it Here” debuted during the 2024 WNBA playoffs and celebrates the electric atmosphere in the Liberty’s home arena, the Barclays Center, and the determined and gritty fans and players found there. “The Orange and Blue are the Fabric of the City,” New York Mets This pre-game hype film was created by the New York Mets content team, with a few scenes outsourced to Already Been Chewed, a design studio known for motion graphics and 3D animation. The “stitch” is a graphic theme used throughout the team’s video screen content this year. “Dreams” New York Jets A boy who dreams of flying achieves a lift from Jets football in this film from Triglass Productions. “Retro Bowl,” Virginia Tech This combination of glitchy old-school video game action and football highlights was awarded “Best Hype Video” in the 2024 Golden Matrix awards by the Information Display and Entertainment Association (Idea), a trade group of event presentation professionals. The work was created in-house and edited by a Virginia Tech undergrad. “Thunderstruck by Tiny Titans,” Tennessee Titans “Tiny Titans” aimed to energize the crowd in a uniquely creative and unexpected way—babies in Titans gear cooing to AC/DC. The Titans designed the piece exclusively for in-stadium use during games, typically playing during a commercial break as the defense took the field, a team exec said. “Awakening,” Charlotte FC This is the fourth installment in a medieval multipart series dreamed up by the soccer club and executed by Triglass.