Bristol-Myers Squibb—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is a pharmaceutical marketer founded in 1887. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in March 2020 changed its corporate brand to Bristol Myers Squibb from Bristol-Myers Squibb, removing the hyphen. The hyphen remains in the official name, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s headquarters is in Princeton, New Jersey. Business segments and operations Read more about Bristol-Myers Squibb and its brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide ad spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stated worldwide “advertising and product promotion costs.” Bristol-Myers Squibb disclosed worldwide advertising and product promotion costs of $1.4 billion in 2023, up 7.7% from $1.3 billion in 2022. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate of advertising and product promotion expenses. Financial results See more: Bristol-Myers Squibb financial results Read Bristol-Myers Squibb's annual filing Deals and strategic moves Bristol-Myers Squibb in March 2024 bought Karuna Therapeutics, a Boston-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for $14.0 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb in February 2024 bought RayzeBio, a San Diego-based clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company, for $4.1 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb in January 2024 bought Mirati Therapeutics, a San Diego-based commercial-stage oncology company, for $4.8 billion ($4.1 billion, net of cash acquired). Bristol-Myers Squibb in August 2022 bought Turning Point Therapeutics, a San Diego-based clinical-stage oncology company, for $4.1 billion cash ($3.3 billion net of cash acquired). Bristol-Myers Squibb in November 2020 bought MyoKardia, a San Francisco-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cardiovascular diseases, for about $13.1 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb in November 2019 bought New Jersey-based drug firm Celgene Corp. for about $80.3 billion. In connection with that deal, Celgene in November 2019 sold global rights for Otezla to Amgen for $13.4 billion in cash. Otezla is a treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Bristol-Myers Squibb in August 2012 bought Amylin Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego-based developer of diabetes drugs, for about $5.3 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2009 staged an initial public offering of stock for Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., a subsidiary that marketed infant formulas and other nutritional products. Mead Johnson was founded in 1905 and became a Bristol-Myers Squibb subsidiary in 1967. Reckitt in 2017 acquired Mead Johnson. Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2005 sold its U.S. and Canadian over-the-counter drug business, including such brands as Excedrin, to Novartis. (Novartis and GSK in 2015 merged the Novartis over-the-counter business and GSK’s Consumer Healthcare unit into a worldwide joint venture controlled by GSK. GSK in 2022 spun off the Consumer Healthcare business as a standalone public company, Haleon.) The company in 2001 sold Clairol, its hair care business, to Procter & Gamble Co. for $4.95 billion. P&G sold Clairol to Coty in 2016. Joint ventures Eliquis: Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer co-market Eliquis, a drug approved to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism. Bristol-Myers Squibb discovered Eliquis; Pfizer has paid for between 50% and 60% of development costs. The two companies share global commercialization expenses and profits/losses equally. Eliquis was launched in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada in 2013. Management and employees See more: Bristol-Myers Squibb management See more: Bristol-Myers Squibb careers Stock Bristol-Myers Squibb trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: BMY History The company was founded in 1887. Bristol-Myers Co. in 1989 changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. following a merger with drug marketer Squibb Corp. 