NPARALLEL, a leader in experiential marketing, acquired Atomic Props, an industry pioneer renowned for its innovative prop and structure fabrication infused with emotionally intelligent technology. This strategic alliance merges two industry powerhouses, creating a dynamic force that is set to redefine the landscape of experiential marketing and create human experiences that connect with the minds and hearts of audiences. Together, they will offer clients comprehensive solutions that span strategy, design, fabrication, and execution across experiential marketing, trade shows, brand activations, immersive experiences and events, and OOH advertising installations—all paired with craftsmanship and future-forward technology.