The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

This month: Comedians go to therapy, little monsters cast a spell and Brian Cox lets loose. 5. Robert Irwin x Bonds Agency: Special Australia Australian underwear brand Bonds played on Americans’ fears of wildlife from the Outback for its U.S. launch. Bonds cleverly toyed with the contrast of fear and attraction in the ads, showing Robert Irwin, son of Steve Irwin and an animal guru himself, undressed and surrounded by snakes, spiders and crocodiles in a suburban backyard. “How is it Australians are so laid back?” the spot’s narrator wonders. “It’s simple. They’re all wearing comfy undies.” 4. Brian Cox x Malibu Agency: Wieden+Kennedy London Great celebrity ads toy with consumers’ expectations of their idols. While Brian Cox’s “Succession” character Logan Roy may not be familiar with the concept of work-life balance, Cox was all too ready to “clock off” in an ad for Malibu liqueur. The visual of Cox gliding down a seaside boardwalk on rollerskates, striking graceful poses and dumping his cellphone in an ice bucket is sweet relief from the eternal grind of the real world. Shout out to the similarly hilarious grump-goes-good ad for Huggies starring Danny Trejo. 3. Adam Scott x State Farm Agency: OMD Apple TV+’s “Severance” made a huge splash early this year with its striking immersive marketing. A little late to the game due to the California Wildfires was State Farm, which partnered with the show in late February to put its mascot Jake from State Farm in the show’s eerie Lumon workplace. The ad feels incredibly integrated into the show’s style, as it was directed by “Severance” executive producer and director Ben Stiller and paired Jake from State Farm with Adam Scott’s character Mark S. The campaign was a bold partnership to reach young entrants to the insurance marketplace. 2. Neil Patrick Harris and a cast of comedians x AXA Agency: WPP and Hartbeat Health insurance company AXA and Kevin Hart’s entertainment company Hartbeat partnered to produce a feature-length doc hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. “Group Therapy” follows the actor through therapeutic conversations, both funny and touching, with comedians such as Nicole Byer, Tig Notaro, Mike Birbiglia and London Hughes. The documentary is streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. 1. Lady Gaga x Mastercard Agency: McCann Mastercard’s partnership with Lady Gaga brought the brand into the fold of the pop star’s fans, Little Monsters. Mastercard partnered with Lady Gaga to debut the music video for her single “Abracadabra,” working with CBS to extend a commercial pod during the 2025 Grammy Awards to air the video in its entirety during one of the show’s breaks. Later, Mastercard hosted a social media dance contest for fans to replicate Lady Gaga’s dance from the video. The winners were included in a “fan edit” of the video, directed by choreographer Parris Goebel and featuring Mother Monster herself.