Creativity

Director Michael Gracey on his career in commercials, from Evian’s ‘Roller Babies’ to Apple’s ‘Mixtape’

Director Michael Gracey gestures while on set during a nighttime film shoot in a city street, with crew and equipment visible in the background.
The Partizan filmmaker has long been moved by music and spectacle, and his advertising work has influenced his feature films including “The Greatest Showman” and “Better Man.” (Photo: David Spearing / © 2024 Better Man AU Pty Ltd)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
April 16, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on grilled meat-flavored crisps
Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on grilled meat-flavored crisps
Michael Gracey on his career in commercials, from Evian to Apple
Michael Gracey on his career in commercials, from Evian to Apple
How Rowan grew from piercing ears at Target to operating its own shops
How Rowan grew from piercing ears at Target to operating its own shops
Madwell loses Verizon, a major client, internal agency memo shows
Madwell loses Verizon, a major client, internal agency memo shows