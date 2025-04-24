How marketers and agencies are responding to Trump’s tariffs

President Donald Trump’s global tariffs have unleashed a wave of uncertainty across businesses in the U.S. and around the world. Their ripple effects are being felt with growing force across the marketing industry. From inflated production costs to increased expenses at in-person events, both brands and agencies are feeling the impact in an ecosystem where logistics, product sourcing and perceptions are deeply interconnected. As the industry grapples with shifting consumer behavior and a tenuous economic backdrop, traditional strategies are being put to the test. To make sense of how best to navigate this period of uncertainty, we asked leaders from the Amp community to share their advice on weathering this economic storm and turning adversity into opportunity. Stay the course Joel Haugen, chief operating officer, SixSpeed \n\n\n\n The proposed trade policies and messaging around those policies have been wildly inconsistent. The ensuing chaos in the financial markets tells us two things: First, if enacted in their most draconian form, these policies will seriously disrupt the global economy. Second, market forces will likely temper the policies and/or prevent them from remaining in effect long-term. It feels like we’re watching a baseball game where the umpire is having a rough day behind the plate. His calls are inconsistent from one pitch to the next. When the strike zone gets fuzzy, precision becomes a gamble. Brands and marketers are asking themselves, should I keep throwing at the corners and hope the ump makes the right call? Or should I throw a meatball down the middle and hope the batter whiffs? The real risk in moments like this is abandoning a proven strategy in hopes of guessing right. That’s a dangerous trade. Our POV as an agency is to keep bringing our best stuff. We’re still in the early innings here. And there’s still hope that the crowd’s incessant booing will coerce the umpire to see what they see. But as the game goes on, use each rep as an opportunity to get smarter. Log your pitches. Catalog the outcomes. Once a visible pattern emerges, that’s when you’ll know it’s time to pivot. Lisa Hurst, executive VP of client services, Amp Agency The current stop-and-start nature of trade policy is causing consumer confidence to plummet and is already signaling an austerity mindset among Americans. That’s leading to comparisons to March 2020, with clients uncertain about how to think about their marketing mix. However, greater price sensitivity and a predicted pullback in spending will demand more marketing, not less. This moment is a test—and an opportunity. Now’s the time to remind consumers why a brand matters, both emotionally and practically. Those that show up with a strong, human message and back it with sharp, behavior-driven tactics will win. History has taught us this lesson before: When brands pull back too much, they risk losing their current customers and those they haven’t won over yet. Staying present with the right kind of message keeps you in the game long term. Matt Bostrom, managing partner, Finn Partners Volatility has left many companies taking a wait-and-see approach. However, it is also a moment to lead. Brands can influence their audiences by how they act and how they make people feel. Actions impact perception regardless of your side of the aisle, such as when Meta changed their moderation policies or Costco stuck by their DEI commitments. When consumers feel uncertain, a brand that can inspire them provides a greater impact. Don’t wait and hope that people become confident—rather inspire them to feel it. \n More on the impact of the Trump tariffs: Josh Lane, cofounder and chief operating officer, FerebeeLane \n Let’s consider the impact to luxury brands, where price is already a secondary element to the emotional benefits. Status, identity and shared community—these are all reasons why affluent consumers choose luxury brands. That’s not going to change with tariffs. The real question is how strong is the brand’s connection to the consumer? Brand heritage, scarcity and relevance through consistent brand building are all variables to determining brand resilience in an ever-changing climate of de-globalization. This is not to dismiss the potential manufacturing, logistics and even global retail challenges, but what I’d tell marketers is this is a moment in time that will pass—just like the pandemic, or the recession of ’08 before that, or the internet bubble of the 1990s, and so on. Keep investing in the brand and its relationship with affluent consumers, and look to the future when new market shares will be available at the expense of competitors who responded to this moment in time by withdrawing and reacting hastily. Kyle Johnston, president and founding partner, Gigasavvy \n While tariffs have undoubtedly created yet another layer of uncertainty in an already unstable landscape, what the news isn’t talking about is that many brands and corporations saw this coming and have already made moves toward domestic manufacturing. That said, many have not and I think it’s yet to be seen how that will fully materialize in the marketing landscape. Will this cause a reversion to performance tactics to drive short-term returns, or will this further a more productive, long-term trend toward driving efficiencies with AI and technology to bring costs down? I’d guess the latter, but what’s entirely certain is that it’s a great time for agencies to reinstate their value by consulting with brand clients on how they can best communicate value to their customers. Agencies and brands that can find the confidence to take action and push forward will win the day. Those that sit back and wait for the other shoe to drop will likely struggle. Tamara Alesi, CEO, Mediaplus North America The tariffs are already causing global economic disruptions. Many companies are absorbing the impact to avoid raising prices, but ultimately, these measures will affect consumers’ wallets. In my view, the bigger challenge won’t just be the tariffs themselves but how consumer behavior shifts as a result. That’s where brands need to focus their attention. In the coming months, it will be a strategic exercise to achieve more with fewer resources. One key lesson from COVID was that brands that go dark suffer. Cutting back can be more costly in the long run when it’s time to rebuild. I strongly believe brands should maintain their marketing spend and work smarter with media: Reassess CPMs, reconsider upfront commitments and focus on connecting and committing to consumers. Our job now is to do our best and help our partners navigate these challenging times. Agility through uncertainty Eileen Zhao, strategy director, [Ai]magination \n We understand that hesitation is human, but it doesn’t have to be the only strategy. Uncertainty breeds opportunity, and we believe that it’s those willing to embrace it who will come out ahead. While much of the industry retreats due to tariffs, the brands that value flexibility and change are and will continue to find smarter ways to grow. We have found generative AI to be one of the most powerful tools in that pursuit, enabling breakthrough creativity without the traditional production overhead. In a world where tariff decisions change overnight, we believe agility is everything. And with the right tools, brands can match that pace to stay bold, relevant and present, even in the most unpredictable markets. To us, now is not the time to pull back. It’s the time to reimagine how we can invest in our brands. John Higgins, CEO, OS Studios \n Feeling that déjà vu? Economic anxiety, cautious spending and the familiar ‘wait and see’ attitude are back. At OS, we’re already seeing clients ask us to revisit successful pandemic strategies, such as remote-focused media consumption, virtual events and innovative gaming experiences that drive microtransactions and deeper engagement. It’s not another global pandemic, but the consumer habits feel strikingly similar. We perfected these tactics once; we’re ready to do it again. Stay agile, lean into what worked before, and we’ll weather this storm together. Henry Cowling, chief innovation officer, Monks \n Tariffs are set to increase prices for brands and consumers, creating more spending anxiety. To navigate these uncertain times, we advise brands and marketers to remain agile and scalable while focusing on short-term cost savings. Every agency preaches brand investment during a downturn—but that won’t stop a CFO with a red pen. AI transformation is the only lever marketers have to deliver meaningful cost cuts while keeping the lights on. Leveraging AI can greatly enhance efficiency in content creation—generative AI, for example, can streamline the process and reduce costs compared to traditional photo shoots. Prioritizing customer retention and optimizing your marketing spend will be crucial as you adapt to these challenges. More thought leadership from the Amp community: Sam Zises, CEO, [L]earned Media \n I was chatting recently with some friends who own product-based businesses. One runs a clothing retail chain, and the other imports toys. I was curious about how they feel the tariff news could potentially impact their businesses. They share a common perspective: yes, they’ll be affected but it’s too early to tell by how much. With so many products tied to China or otherwise overseas, the tariff talk has them nervous, but not frozen. They’re building back-up plans—watching shipping costs, checking contracts twice. What we’re seeing is less about a full stop and more about cautious movement. What this moment really calls for is flexibility. No one can control geopolitics, but brands can control how they communicate. We’re advising clients to be transparent, empathetic and creative—especially when things are unpredictable. Campaigns can pivot. Messaging can shift. But relationships with customers need to stay strong. While the landscape may be uncertain, smart branding can still cut through the noise. Kimber Denny, senior production manager, On Board Experiential \n Recent changes in trade policy and tariffs are driving costs up across the board. Brands will need to decide: Absorb the increases or pass them on? Either way, transparency is key. If prices rise due to tariffs, be honest. If costs go down, pass the savings along. Reaffirm your commitment to delivering quality and value. As discretionary spending tightens, brands must go beyond traditional advertising. Purchases need to feel meaningful—emotional connections will matter more than ever. Experiential marketing offers a powerful way to build those connections, but it too faces supply chain pressure: Higher costs and longer lead times for staging and technical production, branded swag becoming cost-prohibitive and slower to produce, the rise of custom fabrication costs, and alcohol tariffs raise bar costs for events. To stay ahead, brands should collaborate closely with agency partners—bring in the right decision-makers early and keep approvals swift. Agencies who are monitoring these changes can guide you in designing impactful experiences that balance cost, creativity and connection. Kate Higgins, chief growth officer, Opinionated Tariffs are wreaking havoc on nearly every company. The strain it could put on their balance sheet is unprecedented, but this is where the work the marketing team has put into developing their brand can—and should—pay off. Though your CFO might be asking for trims to the budget, now is not the time to pull back from the relationship you have established with your consumers. We are all consumers and know where and why our loyalties lie when it comes to our purchase behaviors. If consumers love your brand, love your product and find value in the relationship they have with you, they will remain loyal. But are you crystal clear on what motivates your consumer? Are there holes that can be easily poked into your brand strategy? Is the brief you’re working on as focused as it should be? Is your agency killing it with great creativity? If you aren’t sure about any of those, it’s time to look with fresh eyes to make sure every dollar you spend is working hard for your brand. Don’t be all things to everyone. Be very something to someone, and your brand will hopefully ride this tsunami like a champ. Natalie Nymark, president, Pereira O’Dell From an advertising perspective, this is a critical moment for strategic brand communications. Brands that maintain their marketing presence—even with adjusted messaging—will likely emerge stronger. We’re encouraging our clients to use this period to emphasize brand values, highlight-quality differentiators and strengthen emotional connections with consumers. Transparent storytelling about supply chain improvements or adaptations can also build trust when consumers are particularly cost-sensitive. The key is balancing caution with continued market presence—pausing innovation or market activity entirely could surrender hard-won competitive advantages. We’re guiding our brand partners to examine their supply networks strategically and clearly communicate any necessary price adjustments to maintain consumer trust. This challenging period requires both thoughtfulness in spending and creative problem-solving to navigate effectively. About Amp Amp is a platform that’s integrated with Ad Age and Ad Age Creativity, allowing you to leverage our editorial credibility while showcasing your expertise, accolades and campaigns. For more information visit our FAQ page. Not an Ad Age Amp member? Find your page and claim it today.