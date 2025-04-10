Read More

Serviceplan Group is the largest independent, partner-led agency group in Europe. Founded in 1970 as a classic advertising agency, Serviceplan quickly developed the concept of the “House of Communication” - the only fully integrated agency model in Germany to date that combines all modern communication disciplines from the areas of creative and content, media and data, and experience and commerce under one roof: brand strategists, creatives, experience designers, media, marketing technology and CRM experts, data scientists, market researchers, PR consultants and sales professionals. With 33 of its own locations and additional partnerships, the Serviceplan Group is represented in a total of 20 countries worldwide and in all major economic areas. The precise interaction of more than 40 specialized agencies from the three agency brands Serviceplan, Mediaplus and Plan.Net makes the Serviceplan Group the leading agency group for innovative communication.