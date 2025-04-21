The top 5 creative campaigns to know about right now

Outdoor advertising never fails to deliver when you’re looking for sharp, real-world impact. We had several such campaigns this week, ranging from no-tech to high-tech. Two campaigns unfolded on site at sporting events, while two others featured more traditional billboard messaging. Rounding out this week’s list is Zendaya’s spacey spot for a sportswear brand. See the full top 5 below. 5. Goody’s: Smile 20 Agency: FCB Chicago The pain relief brand showed up at one of the most painful moments in sports—mile 20 of a marathon—with an activation called “Smile 20” that used AI to amusing effect. Knoxville Marathon runners encountered a large digital screen at mile 20 and had to laugh at what they saw: images of themselves grinning ear to ear (at a time when they couldn’t be hurting more) thanks to AI mouth overlays. The goal of the campaign was to deliver relief without using the product itself, as runners are advised not to take NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) during a race. 4. Koleston: Color Match Agency: Talent Here’s a fun product demo. The hair-color brand partnered with women’s soccer team Corinthians in Brazil to have each player play a game with their hair dyed a unique Koleston shade, along with a headband displaying the product number. Some might see this as overly controlling of the athletes, but there’s no better showcase than the in-game action—and the players seemed fully on board. 3. Mini USA: ‘Ello, Car People Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners Instead of actually attending the New York International Auto Show, Mini did a little ambush marketing outside it. Billboards near the venue from Goodby Silverstein & Partners playfully riffed on its rivals’ taglines to set Mini apart. The strategically placed work took shots at Ford, Jeep, Mercedes and Porsche. 2. On: Zone Dreamers Agency: In-house Sportwear brand On has been doing memorable work for a while, and this campaign certainly stands out—a quirky trailer for a fake space movie starring longtime creative partner Zendaya. The tone is nerdy and futuristic—and self-deprecating enough to be charming. Plus, the details are fantastic, thanks to visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen, who directed the film, and Law Roach, who styled it. 1. Aer Lingus: Irish Exit Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio After years of deftly handling British Airways, Uncommon released cool outdoor work for Irish airline Aer Lingus—plastering Nashville, Tennessee, with billboards, bar signs, road signs and bag tags urging residents to make an “Irish exit” on the carrier’s new route to Dublin. There’s boldness, simplicity and fun in the campaign—a welcoming invitation to head straight to the Emerald Isle, maybe even without saying goodbye.