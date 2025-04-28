The top 5 creative campaigns to know about right now

Sports advertising has a way of entertaining, delighting or even moving people with powerful storytelling. This week two spots—one for the NFL Draft and the other for the NBA Playoffs—did just that, both entertaining and tapping into culture while tugging at heartstrings. Several campaigns this week leaned into humor, while another addressed a widely shared concern. Rounding out the week is a colorful and storied campaign from a legendary brand in publishing, demonstrating its breath and scope in a swift 90 seconds. See the top 5 below: 5. Royal Canin: Peternity Agency: TombrasNiña A new initiative from Mars pet brand Royal Canin smartly addresses a concern shared by pet owners everywhere of leaving pets, particularly new puppies or kittens, home alone. Like parental leave offered to new parents, Royal Canin now offers employees in South America paid pet-adoption leave for a day so that they can be with their newest family member. Launched with an emotional film by TombrasNiña, the effort is a first step toward normalizing a work culture that is mindful of such milestones and incentivizes more pet adoptions. Let’s be honest, new pet parents were going to take PTO or WFH anyway. 4. PayPal: Pay Your Own Way Agency: BBH USA The follow-up to PayPal’s September campaign hilariously features Will Ferrell singing his PayPal-themed rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” as he makes purchases with PayPal using buy now, pay later options. The ad by BBH USA aired during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, showcasing Ferrell’s ability to generate some laughs in an otherwise technical category. In the news: PayPal is searching for a new media agency 3. Jordan Brand: The Trial of Luka Dončić Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Here’s a fun example of brand entertainment. Jordan Brand humorously put NBA star Luka Dončić on the witness stand in a courtroom in a long-form film that spoofs courtroom drama. His crimes? Well, according to the judge, charges such as “crushing playoff dreams are no laughing matter.” Viewers watch the exaggerated arguments of the prosecution and witness testimonies to discover that the jury isn’t really listening. Naturally, they too are distracted by the defendant’s shoes. The work from Wieden+Kennedy is a fun way to showcase both the product and a figure dominating basketball headlines. 2. EA Sports: The Call Agency: The Rec League This artful spot from EA Sports shines an introspective light on a pivotal moment in any young football player’s life—getting the call that they were drafted to the NFL. “The Call” shows a player and a prospective coach discussing the sacrifice and commitment it takes to succeed in college football and become an NFL pick. It offers a glimpse into the sense of pride and accomplishment young players must feel, all while promoting the upcoming Madden NFL 26 and College Football 26 video games. 1. New Yorker: 100th birthday Agency: Condé Nast Creative Marketing and Publicis Le Truc Coming in at No. 1 is a rare commercial from American journalism and publishing tentpole The New Yorker, which celebrated 100 years with a film that captured a kaleidoscope of covers. The New Yorker cover continues to be one of the few remaining high-profile assets in publishing and print, despite a fracturing media world. That’s what makes its seemingly simple idea such a powerful one. The work created by Condé Nast Creative Marketing and Publicis Le Truc covers nearly 700 covers (out of more than 5,000) in just 90 seconds, covering its layered history in politics, satire and more. The spot is like trying to capture a lifetime in a bottle. Ad Age spoke with long-time New Yorker Editor David Remnick about how the work came together.