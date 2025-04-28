13 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, Goldfish forgets the awkward in new ads from Mischief; British Airways sets its travel benefits in stone; and WWF Brazil parodies telenovelas in a campaign about the warming oceans. Adidas Basketball The sneaker and sportswear brand launched an activation with a criminal investigation theme at the Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game on Saturday night. Adidas brought out “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” detective Ice-T to investigate who “caught another body” during the game by tracing clothing and shoes left at the scene. Agency Happylucky led creative. British Airways The airline communicates that its travel essentials on offer are set in stone through renderings of marble statues. Examples include “Gargoyle on a Smartphone” representing Wi-Fi messaging; “Cherub with a Passport” symbolizing Central London airports; and “Statue of David with Shopping Bags” highlighting British Airways’ travel experience. The seven sculpture designs, created by Uncommon Creative Studio, are inspired by real European statues and tied to destinations served by BA. GameChanger GameChanger, the youth sports app owned by Dick’s Sporting Goods, has launched its first major brand campaign. “For the Sport of Love” spotlights the everyday sacrifices that moms, dads and coaches make for youth sports and the helpful features of an app that can schedule, record stats and livestream their kids’ games. Creative agency Wolvvs is behind the ad, which features real athletes from schools in the greater Los Angeles area. Goldfish The cracker brand’s latest campaign from Mischief @ No Fixed Address, “Be Like Goldfish,” leans into the cliché that goldfish have short attention spans. Ben Marshall of “Saturday Night Live” is cast as the human form of a goldfish, quickly forgetting about embarrassing moments, such as saying “I love you” at the end of an interview and a friend discovering his online search for shark-tooth necklaces. Marshall pops some Goldfish and keeps on swimming. Goodnites The Kimberly-Clark brand of nighttime underwear for children ages 4-12 created radio spots that aim to destigmatize bedwetting among kids who have finished potty training. Each :90 features a sophisticated-sounding child telling a story of when their parents needed longer than “normal” to do something. The spots feature real children’s voices, but the agency, FCB Aotearoa, partnered with studio Eardrum to enlist adult voice artists and then infused the two voices using AI to make the clarity, pronunciation and delivery of each child as “adult” as possible. The spots will air globally. Jack in the Box Lovers of the fast-food chain have a chance to become its CEO—in Fortnite, that is, with an in-game experience featuring branded minigames and challenges for players to compete and take the title. In the game, players can build with Munchie Meal items and meet with Jack himself to answer questions about what it takes to become his successor. Zoned led creative. Lemonade The insurer debuted “It’s About Time Insurance Does That,” a campaign designed to show how the brand is more modern than the competition. Lemonade plans to run three spots (see the first below), directed by Fx Goby, cut into more than 80 video assets for a variety of formats including connected TV and YouTube. The crux of the marketing demonstrates the speed and ease of signing on for Lemonade insurance. Major League Baseball MLB is continuing its “Heroes of the Game” anime theme with a new social spot featuring Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes that blends animation and live action. Wieden+Kennedy is behind the creative, an offshoot of its “Baseball Is Something Else” platform. McVitie’s The biscuit maker is celebrating 100 years of its chocolate digestive biscuits with striking OOH work from TBWA\\London including Hologauze projections across London landmarks. Open Farm A charming spot from the pet food brand addresses the obsession that pet parents have with their fur babies—and the first, suspenseful encounter between your pet and your date. The spot comes from agency Raindrop and will run on connected TV, Meta and YouTube. Orkin The pest control company brings bugs and rodents to life via handcrafted puppets in a DDB Chicago campaign themed “Pests are smart. Orkin pros are smarter.” Milka Mmmax A comic spot for the chocolate brand follows a Katy Perry superfan who gets the rare chance to meet the singer in her backstage green room, where she enjoys a Milka Mmmax bar while the team prepares for a concert—complete with confetti cans and glittery wardrobes. Fans who purchase the candy bar can enter for the chance to win a behind-the-scenes experience with Perry during her “The Lifetimes” tour. The spot was created by production company Honor Society and directed by Melissa Bolton-Klinger. WWF Brazil The wilderness preservation organization is calling attention to climate change through a parody of a Mexican telenovela. Across three episodes (see the first one below), agency AlmapBBDO tells the story of Miguel and Elena—two albatrosses whose love story is doomed, as Miguel has to travel long distances to find food and may return in time for mating season. (Black-browed albatrosses, one of the most faithful species in the animal world, with relationships that can last over 50 years, are getting “divorced” for the first time in history because of food scarcity caused by climate change.) “Muy Caliente” is intended to raise awareness and spur donations. Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli, Erika Wheless, Jon Springer