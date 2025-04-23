14 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, Adidas launches its first performance shoe built by and for the Down syndrome community; Greenpeace releases striking images from Brazil to warn of the effects of climate change; and Hershey’s partners with ADT to reduce chocolate bar theft. Adidas Following its “Runner 321” campaign that won the Direct Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2023, Adidas launched a campaign announcing its first performance shoe built by and for the Down syndrome community. The shoe, set to be available for purchase in 2026, was announced on Instagram with Adidas athlete Chris Nikic. The campaign comes from FCB Canada. Article 19 As part of its broader campaign to draw attention to the dangers faced by journalists in Mexico, Article 19 launched a print campaign in partnership with Grey Mexico and Diario La Unión capturing the reality of journalist murders and disappearances. The ads follow a striking film titled “The Shooting” that juxtaposed two methods of shooting—with a camera versus a gun. Climate Emergency Unit Timed to Wildfire Community Preparedness Day (May 3), the Climate Emergency Unit and agency Blackjet created visually arresting postcards that reimagine classic Canadian souvenir cards as scorched landscapes, urging climate action. Ahead of May 3, the nonprofit will distribute 12,000 free, postage-paid postcards online and in select retailers, urging Canadians to pressure federal decision makers by delivering them. Culligan The water filtration brand’s first work from Highdive, its new agency of record, encourages consumers to invest in filtered water that tastes better. The brand’s first global push comes as consumers swap single-use bottles for reusable ones, often filled with filtered water, Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquerelli reports. Greenpeace Brazil A striking Earth Day campaign from Greenpeace Brazil warns not to let Earth turn into another planet with real images of regions in Brazil affected by climate change. The campaign comes from Beta Collective. Jack Links Mythical creatures Sasquatch and Yeti unexpectedly meet and become a best friend dynamic duo in a humorous spot for Jack Links Duos, which blend unexpected jerky flavors in one bag. The spot is the brand’s first TV campaign in a year, and will run during the NHL and NBA playoffs as well as online. Hershey’s The brand is coming after chocolate thieves everywhere with an unexpected collaboration with security provider ADT. The “Unstealable Chocolate Bars” campaign equips Hershey’s chocolate with Bluetooth ADT tags on the packaging that will send humorous notifications to users’ cellphones whenever their chocolate moves out of range. Publicis Brazil led the creative. KFC France A fun OOH campaign from KFC France takes a detour from traditional billboards with hand-drawn ones representing KFC’s handmade tenders. A KFC employee who moonlights as an illustrator drew 73 billboards by hand, with JCDecaux coordinating placements. The campaign comes from Havas Paris. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Canadian snowboarding legend and influencer Mark McMorris stars in KLM’s first campaign with new agency Orés Canada, showing how the airline has helped him travel around the world to compete and win Olympic medals. Splash Refresher “Pitch Perfect” co-stars Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson reunite onscreen for the first time in eight years to share slightly deranged thoughts on how Splash Refresher and the new Splash Refresher Sparkling outshine regular water. Grit led creative for the Primo Brands campaign, known as “Besties.” Raising Cane’s Hip-hop and pop culture icon Flavor Flav stars in a humorous campaign for Raising Cane’s, donning a branded clock chain and asserting that when hunger strikes, the restaurant is the only place that hits quick. Raising Cane’s is releasing a limited run of branded clock necklaces for purchase, with proceeds to be donated to the Women’s Sports Foundation. Telstra Black and white silent films remind moviegoers to silence their cellphones in the telecommunications company’s high-craft campaign from Bear Meets Eagle on Fire. Vaseline To raise awareness of the negative impacts of blue light on skin, Vaseline launched a Fortnite “skin” that resembles the brand’s Screen Block SPF product. The campaign from Ogilvy Canada and Ogilvy Singapore targets gamers exposed to constant blue light to raise awareness about its similar effects to sun exposure. Zales The retail chain is targeting younger generations of jewelry enthusiasts with a series of spots that demonstrate how jewelry lovers can punctuate their personal styles with accessories. The spots created by Anomaly show how stylish young people welcome stares and admiration of their accessories. The spots are part of a larger campaign titled “Own It.” Contributing: Jon Springer