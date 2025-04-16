16 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, Aer Lingus helps folks in Nashville make an Irish exit; Beats by Dre gets into the cable charger business; Iams helps those who want to adopt a dog or cat make cinematic plea videos; and Coco Gauff is joined by “Smoothie Boy” in a campaign for Naked. Aer Lingus The Irish airline is celebrating its first flight from Nashville to Dublin with “Irish Exit” signs around town directing people to the airport. Along with billboards, the campaign includes bar signs, road signs and influencer activity. Uncommon Creative Studio created the ads. An Irish exit, of course, is when someone leaves a social event without saying goodbye. Back Market The marketplace for verified refurbished technology takes aim at the environmental impacts of fast tech’s overconsumption and overproduction in a new campaign. Ads parody Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign to illustrate how dramatically the environment changes between smartphone models—glaciers have disappeared, droughts have changed the landscape, and floods have taken over cities. The images are reminders of the costs of our disposable culture, Back Market said. The campaign launches a new global partnership between Back Market and iFixit, the e-commerce and how-to website specializing in online repair guides. Beats by Dre Beats announced its first-ever collection of reinforced charging cables in an assortment of lengths and colors. To launch the brand into this new category, Beats brought back its “Pill People”—voiced by comedians Ben Marshall, Desi Banks and Megan Stalter—for a comedic spot highlighting the cables’ features and uses. Child Rescue Coalition The nonprofit that rescues children from sexual abuse created a campaign about the dangers of “sharenting”—the practice of parents sharing photos of their kids online. “Watch what you post. They are,” reads a series of ads showing predators lurking in vulnerable family moments like bath time, potty training and bedtime. David&Goliath Brooklyn created the work. Fiverr “Stranger Things” star Brett Gelman plays an AI assistant to “Severance” actress Sydney Cole Alexander in a quirky spot for Fiverr Go, an AI tool tailored specifically to a freelancer’s work. In the spot, Gelman’s less-than-satisfactory work becomes more fine-tuned when he “takes inspiration” from Alexander’s style and begins to act as an extension of her. Generation Wild A cute stop-motion short film from the movement launched by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which connects kids with the outdoors, sees a child’s wonder and curiosity for the outdoors blossom when he plants wildflower seeds to watch them grow. The ad was created with agency Sukle and was directed by Matte Cooper. Huggies Danny Trejo drops his tough guy act, sort of, in a Huggies campaign that reveals (albeit temporarily) his soft side. The humorous campaign starring the dad of three—known for playing villains—comes as, in real life, he frequently donates diapers to the community. Leo Chicago led creative. Iams The pet-food brand launched I Want a Puppy/Kitten Studios, a campaign that enables users to create AI-generated videos asking someone if their life—a roommate, parents, a significant other, etc.—to agree to adopt a puppy or kitten. The tool uses Google’s Veo 2 software and aims to replace old-school slideshows with something much more cinematic (and hopefully convincing). adam&eveDDB created the campaign, which is launching first in Canada before rolling out globally. Koleston The hair color brand partnered with women’s soccer team Corinthians in Brazil for a unique activation: Each player hit the field for a game with their hair dyed in a unique Koleston shade, along with a headband displaying the product number. Over 90 minutes, the stadium became “a real-time, living catalog of the brand’s color portfolio,” Koleston said. The Publicis Groupe agency Talent led the creative. Lexus A new campaign from agency Walton Isaacson, themed “The Standard of Amazing,” features actor Blair Underwood inviting viewers to pursue greatness and reset their personal standard—and choose a vehicle that inspires them to do the same. The first spot, “Reaching a Higher Standard,” is now live and will be followed by more executions. Mini USA The automaker isn’t attending the New York International Auto Show, which begins today, but it does have an advertising presence outside the venue—with billboards from Goodby Silverstein & Partners playfully riffing on its rivals’ taglines to set itself apart. E.J. Schultz has more about the campaign here. MORE Coalition The Movement to Organize for Restaurant Equity (MORE)—a coalition of organizations with a shared vision of a restaurant industry that’s thriving, equitable and enduring—released an anthem spot voiced by Padma Lakshmi, who outlines the group’s goal. Restaurants fuel the economy and nourish communities, but industry-wide challenges and razor-thin margins are putting pressure on operators and frontline workers alike. Jewell Studio led the creative. Naked Smoothies Tennis star Coco Gauff, recently named Naked’s chief smoothie officer, stars in a new campaign from Fig in which she’s joined by “Smoothie Boy,” an omnipresent helper played by comedian and content creator Andrew Rousso. Rousso’s humor and strong social following are meant to help Naked connect meaningfully with Gen Z, the brand said. Nike x Hasbro The sneaker giant and game maker teamed up for a Monopoly-themed LeBron James shoe—the so-called Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Genisus QS Monopoly. The release follows the previous LeBron XII What The Currency and LeBron XXII Token shoes in the ongoing collaboration. Vivo Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 hit song “jealousy, jealousy,” a film from the Brazilian telecommunications company titled “Toxic Relationship” follows a woman as she is subjected to messages and phrases that seem to come from a toxic partner—until a more unexpected villain is revealed. Africa Creative led the campaign. Wikifarmer The global platform empowering farmers worked with McCann Worldgroup Greece on an initiative to rethink wedding rice—with hundreds of tons of edible rice wasted annually (there are more than 50,000 weddings in Greece each year) at a time when Greek rice producers are struggling to meet local demand. Wedding rice created from non-edible grains that would otherwise be thrown away is now available on Wikifarmer’s platform. The Primary Agricultural Cooperative of Chalastra was also involved in the campaign.