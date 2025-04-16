Roundup

16 creative campaigns to know about today

Wall mural on the side of a brick building in an urban area, displaying the Aer Lingus logo and the phrase “Irish Exit” with an airplane icon and distance of 6.8 miles.
Uncommon’s “Irish Exit” ads for Aer Lingus celebrate the carrier’s new route from Nashville to Dublin. (Aer Lingus)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
SS
By:
Sabrina Sanchez
|
April 16, 2025 03:00 PM

