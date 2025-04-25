Roundup

11 creative campaigns to know about today

Large storefront window display in New York City featuring a towering pile of fake U.S. dollar bills, accompanied by text reading, “This is the amount of money we’d have to add to the price of our products if we paid for a celebrity endorsement. The Ordinary.” The installation is lit from above, visible to passersby at night.
The Ordinary calls out the inflated prices consumers pay for skin care endorsed by celebrities with a window display of $10 million. (The Ordinary / Uncommon)
By:
Sabrina Sanchez
April 25, 2025 04:02 PM

