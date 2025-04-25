11 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, the Sanders father and son duo reflect on the value of family in an Aflac spot for the NFL Draft; iconic basketball commentators Mark Jackson and Kendrick Perkins celebrate financial wins; and David Beckham encourages people to do what they love for Pepsi. Aflac University of Colorado football coach and former NFL player Deion Sanders is a proud father of five, including NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders. In a spot for Aflac timed to the NFL Draft, “Coach Prime” reflects on the value of his family to help prepare other families for medical expenses. Aviva UK What appears to be a nighttime spy job gone wrong turns out to be a simple issue fixed by a call to car insurance brand Aviva in a dramatic spot created by adam&eveDDB. The commercial, directed by Novemba, shows how the provider can get you to your destination no matter the hour if your car is undrivable. Chewy Pet care brand Chewy is there for all of pet parenthood’s joyful, quirky and sometimes chaotic moments in charming spots that demonstrate just how much personality pets can have. Chewy’s in-house team led the creative. Chime Basketball icons Mark Jackson and Kendrick “Big Perk” Perkins bring their signature NBA commentary style to people’s everyday financial wins with Chime in spots launched for the NBA playoffs. Johannes Leonardo led creative. Coca-Cola Coca-Cola is building on the recent relaunch of its “Share a Coke” campaign with an outdoor activation showing how its personalized packages can communicate togetherness. “Share the Feels” ads show named-bottle combinations that spell out unique messages when nestled alongside one another. For example, Finlay and Rebecca combine for “Fire”; Paul plus Arthur plus Daisy equals “Party” and Maddie and Craig together are “Magic.” Goodyear The tire brand’s latest campaign from BBH USA takes a look back at its longstanding history, featuring archival footage of its role in NASCAR races, space missions, movies and more. Metro by T-Mobile The telecommunications company lightheartedly calls out rising prices for everything from eggs to coffee and gas to promote its four new value plans in spots created by BarkleyOKRP. The Ordinary On Thursday night (April 24), a staggering $10 million appeared overnight in a store in New York City—the activation for skincare brand The Ordinary calls out the inflated prices consumers pay for products endorsed by celebrities. The amount represents the idea that celebrities charge up to $10 million for a single post, with consumers absorbing the cost. The stunt created by Uncommon Creative Studio is meant to point out the brand’s mission to make effective skincare accessible. The “Secret Ingredient” immersive experience will be open to the public April 25-27, offering 121 skin consultations and more. Pepsi Pepsi’s latest global ad starring David Beckham asserts that whether it’s spending time gaming with friends or belting out karaoke, if it’s something you love to do, it’s never a waste of time. Springtime led creative. Therabody A cinematic film directed by Emmanuelle Pickett tells the story of 72-year-old Montana rancher Lucie Lloyd Jones, who details how Therabody helps keep her strength and energy for ranch life. T-Mobile Ben Barnes touts all the things that bring him comfort, including unchanging prices at T-Mobile, to promote the carrier’s new experience plans. The campaign was created in partnership with Panay Films. Contributing: Jon Springer