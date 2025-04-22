14 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, a young man blurs out his mom’s reflection in an Apple Intelligence ad; Budweiser turned its logo into text bubbles; and Cava launched a music video for its new hot harissa pita chips. Plus, a few brands launched campaigns with Earth Day tie-ins. Apple In a new spot for Apple Intelligence, a young man poses and flexes as his mom takes his post-workout photos with an iPhone 16 Pro, inadvertently capturing her reflection in the mirror. Her son later “cleans up” the photo with the new Clean Up tool in the Photos app. Directed by Andreas Nilsson, the spot created in-house flexes one of the perks of Apple Intelligence embedded into the iPhone 16 lineup. The campaign will run across Apple’s digital platforms, social media and broadcast channels. Blueland In its first national campaign timed to Earth Day, the plastic-free household cleaning product company depicts how its products are used to not just clean, but “mom-clean,” meaning clean with children and others’ health in mind. Created by agency Gus, “Mom-Clean” features an original hip-hop song and stars celebrity parents Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo alongside their kids, as well as content creator and plant parent Benji Le. Bubba Burger The existence of aliens and yetis is easier to believe than the existence of frozen burgers made with no fillers, no compromise and just premium beef in a humorous spot from Bubba Burgers by agency of record Familiar Creatures. Budweiser With more than 1,200 appearances in Hollywood films, Budweiser has long been part of movie history. A new campaign from the beer brand tweaks its logo into a speech bubble and places it next to movie posters on the streets of LA. The campaign from Africa Creative aims to make it look like characters from the films are asking for a Budweiser. Cava The restaurant chain has created a music video for its new hot harissa pita chips. Set to the 2001 song “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue, it’s set in an office, with colorfully dressed workers dancing to the song. The video created by florence.co will run on social media, and was choreographed, directed and produced by Erin Murray. Craftsman New spots from the tools brand take aim at the young DIY homeowners who treat every project as an adventure. The campaign from Craftsman, “Build On,” depicts challenges DIYers face in their projects, from fumbling with supplies, a tense moment with a spouse, being interrupted by a child needing a potty break or inclement weather, while highlighting the sense of accomplishment that ultimately fuels the next project. Global Compact Country Network Brazil Timed to Earth Day and launched just before new rules in Brazil require companies to care for their associates’ mental health (May 25), a campaign from the Global Compact Country Network Brazil warns about the dire consequences of climate change by suggesting that Earth is suffering from burnout. The campaign encourages companies to adopt sustainable practices by signing the “Earth’s Burnout Certificate.” AlmapBBDO led creative. Hard Rock Bet A humorous campaign from online casino Hard Rock Bet follows a couple deeply embedded in a cult-like community of Jackpot Enthusiasts. Created by 72andSunny New York, “Jackpot Season” features a short, mockumentary-style film in which a husband-and-wife duo excitedly prepare to celebrate Jackpot Season, the time of year they dedicate to gambling—and winning. Little Caesars Little Caesars announced it is bringing back its Pretzel Crust pizza by teasing a short series of YouTube episodes inspired by reality TV shows like “Survivor” and “Love Island” and hosted by comedian Flula Borg. Four contestants—a ruthless retired librarian, a personal trainer, a hopeless romantic and the boom-operator-turned-contestant—will compete in a series of challenges inspired by things Little Caesars’ fans have said they would do to have the pizza pack, including skydiving dressed as a pretzel and filing for bankruptcy. The first three episodes, from McKinney, will drop today at 8 p.m. ET and fans will be able to vote for the winner for the April 24 finale. Master Lock A striking 15-second spot from Master Lock illustrates the dangers of unsafe gun storage by calling out one important detail—a child wouldn’t know the difference between a real gun and a toy. Laughlin Constable led creative. NHL Pursuit of the Stanley Cup will take a toll on its participants, warns “It Takes Everything,” a new ad for the NHL playoffs from Highdive. Nissan Middle East The automotive company is stepping into the sneaker game in the Middle East with Kicks Key, a sneaker tag that also works as a car key. Inspired by exclusive sneaker drops, the company only made 50 Kicks Keys, reserved exclusively for the first buyers of the all-new Nissan Kicks. There will be no restocks. The campaign was developed in collaboration with Digitas Dubai. Toyota A cute campaign from the car brand launched in time for the 2025 NFL Draft shows a group of young flag football players arriving at the field in style, capturing the typical slow-motion walk-up shot as they step out of the 2025 Grand Highlander. Saatchi & Saatchi led creative. Toyota of Hollywood Another Toyota campaign, this time from Hollywood, Florida, taps into the metaphor of a “Green Man”—a figure known in film-making special effects—to symbolize the Toyota bZ4X’s minimal environmental footprint. The spot was directed by Ari Evasio with creative led by agency Conill. Contributing: Erika Wheless, Jon Springer