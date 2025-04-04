10 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, insurance company AXA adds domestic violence as a coverage clause; Haraku Ramen Halal makes an extremely long noodle; Heineken encourages people to date other bars; and McDonald’s Dubai positions itself as the place where all other dates happen after the first one. AXA Home insurance company AXA France is formally recognizing domestic violence as a covered risk in a new campaign developed by Publicis Conseil. In a documentary film and a TV spot, the company introduces emergency rehousing and legal, psychological and financial support for victims of domestic violence, adding the circumstance as an additional clause qualifying homes as “uninhabitable” the same as fire or flood. The campaign spotlights the policy shift with the addition of “and domestic violence” to coverage language, aiming to bring immediate support to victims during crises. Mami Wata A humorous campaign from the sunscreen brand spotlights the often-overlooked sun exposure risk for bald individuals by detecting “faces” formed by folds on the back of bald heads using facial recognition technology. Created by Artplan, “Bald Face” finds faces on the back of people’s heads to unlock a two-for-one sunscreen offer. Haraku Ramen Halal Gamers who don’t want to be interrupted by the simple act of eating won’t have to stop to eat with Haraku Ramen’s “The One Noodle,” a single, unbreakable 3.5-meter-long noodle. Created by BLKJ Havas in partnership with Moonfolks, the Indonesian brand released limited quantities of The One Noodle, which have since sold out. Heineken The beer brand’s latest campaign encourages users to “date” different bars and test new waters in nightlife through a series of humorous spots in which the bartender has become a bit too familiar. LePub led the creative. H&R Block The tax services company is targeting small businesses and creators with side hustles with a nationwide contest in which three gig workers can win a professionally produced commercial, free business formation assistance and complimentary tax prep with H&R Block next year. To announce the competition, the company tapped several creators, including @PicklePete, to spread the word. McDonald’s UAE McDonald’s Dubai is rejecting the pressure of first dates with a campaign that reframes the QSR restaurant from a bad first-date destination to a place where relationships evolve with comfort and familiarity. Created by FP7McCann, “First Dates” captures love in everyday moments, such as sharing a meal with a long-term partner or between parents and a child. The campaign asserts that it’s not about the first impression but every one that follows. Navneet Education A children’s book developed by ophthalmologists helps parents, teachers and loved ones identify Color Vision Deficiency (CVD), aka color blindness in children, as part of a new campaign from India-based schoolbook publisher Navneet Education. Created by FCB Group India, the company designed the book to detect color blindness through color vision tests integrated into the illustrations. New Amsterdam Vodka New Amsterdam Vodka is rolling out a new label, logo and brand icon this week, all shown as part of a stylish new TV ad from Preacher supporting the Gallo-owned brand’s “Find Your Wins” campaign. The Industry One Foundation The immigrant-owned nonprofit established by Portland creative consultancy Industry One launched a new PSA in direct response to ongoing ICE raids. “When They Knock,” directed by Price Robideaux, provides instructions for immigrants to protect themselves and their rights when approached by ICE agents. The PSA is rolling out in English and Spanish. Tourism New Zealand Much of the film “A Minecraft Movie,” in theaters today, was filmed in New Zealand. Tourism New Zealand is leveraging the country’s prominent role in the movie with a new collaboration with Warner Bros. and Minecraft developer Mojang Studios to recreate six regions of New Zealand in the video game’s blocky environment. Players can download the New Zealand-inspired world for free. Contributing: Jon Springer, Gillian Follett