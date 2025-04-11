10 creative campaigns to know about today

Beefeater London The gin brand comes to life through AI creators and digital platforms in a revival of Beefeater’s “Spirit of London” campaign from McCann London. A campaign film pays homage to the vivaciousness of the city where Beefeater is made, accented by the “clink” of a gin and tonic cheer. The global campaign will see activations such as city murals, a Milan tram takeover and AI creator partnerships in coming months, said the Pernod Ricard-owned brand. Enterogermina The probiotic brand released a short documentary in which it asked a physicist to design a piece of toast to land butter-side up more often than butter-side down—with a message subtly added about gut health. The scientist, Robert Matthews, was awarded the Ig Nobel Prize (a satirical prize celebrating unusual or trivial achievements in scientific research), for proving just the opposite: that toast usually lands butter-side down, reinforcing the concept of Murphy’s Law (which is what Matthews was actually interested in). Ikea Indonesia The retailer is turning furniture assembly into a family activity with new instruction manuals written more like storybooks for kids and featuring tasks that children will be able to accomplish alongside their parents. The “Bonding Instruction” initiative also includes an Allen key with a kid-friendly hand grip. Dentsu Indonesia developed the idea after data suggested 56% of Indonesian children spend less time with their families and more daily time on screens, resulting in motor skills decreasing by up to 72%. Krafton India Two players of the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India recently met online and fell in love. Now, the game developer—Krafton India—is holding its first in-game wedding. The campaign comes from DDB’s Indian agency, DDB Mudra Group, and its digital arm, 22feet Tribal WW. MGA Entertainment The toy maker is back with another high-energy music video starring another pint-size influencer. Following its Christmas campaign with the Rizzler, the brand has unleashed an Easter missive starring 7-year-old rapper Nova Starr. Virtue Worldwide created both campaigns. Powell’s Books The world’s largest independent bookstore is breaking a campaign from The Community themed “Adapted By Anyone.” The concept is that readers develop a cinematic vision of what’s happening in a book as they read it; thus, the campaign presents books as films, with the reader credits with every task on the movie. Videos and OOH ads are joined by an online experience where visitors can put their name in the credits of six classics and create their own shareable content. Production for the campaign was led by Plural Doers Hub. Shibumi The brand of beach shade equipment, popular in North Carolina and now looking to go national, is breaking three spots from agency Odysseus Arms featuring a couple in wry, laid-back beach situations. The work leans into the cultural need for relaxation—the theme is “Lounge Harder.” The spots were directed by Katie O’Grady, a cast member of Portlandia for eight seasons and led creatively by Libby Brockhoff at Odysseus Arms. StickerYou The Gambino crime family gets a corporate spruce-up featuring branded swag including mugs, phone cases and (of course_ a baseball bat in comical ads from StickerYou. The campaign, created by Angry Butterfly, suggests the company’s branded products are so good, it can make any business look legitimate. Thorogood The footwear brand leans into the tumultuous political and economic climate for a campaign based on its founding principles: union-made, employee-owned, American-built. The work, by agency The Variable, comes amid a national conversation around American values and supporting homegrown brands. Virgin Atlantic Nikolai Fuglsig directs Virgin Atlantic’s new spot from Lucky Generals, part of the airline’s new global brand campaign, themed “Be a Rainbow.” The spot features archival audio of the late poet Maya Angelou. Contributing: Jon Springer