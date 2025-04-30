10 creative campaigns to know about today

Calm The mental health app Calm launched “Not Calm Moms,” a campaign about how moms don’t need “calm,” they need community. The campaign includes a partnership with Ilana Glazer, who hosted a cathartic Rage Room event in New York. Calm is offering free Rage Room experiences for moms in eight cities throughout May: Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, Nashville, Miami, Seattle, Denver, and Houston. Mothers can reserve a spot at calm.com/moms. Earthbound Farm An indecisive shopper gets a call from Mother Earth—the ultimate green testimonial—in Erich & Kallman’s new spot for the brand, directed by Taso Alexander of Arts & Sciences. Equinox An ethereal campaign from the high-end fitness club celebrates the human body—its form, its ability to surpass physical limits and all the things it can do—with a racy film crafted by famed director and fashion photographer Charlotte Wales. “Commit to Something” was produced by French production company Colors and created in collaboration with agency Chandelier. Eurovision 2025 The singing competition has a new visual identity courtesy of branding and design agency NOT Wieden+Kennedy. The design system is based on the idea of millions of people from across the world, united by music, coming together—a concept expressed through a twist on the iconic Swiss grid (also a celebration of this year’s hosts). A purpose-built grid system of hearts represents people coming together around the world to experience the event. The identity also features a typeface designed by Swiss typographer Ian Party, known for recently working on the widely acclaimed new Swiss Passport design. Hoodies To raise awareness about testicular cancer and encourage self-screening, the underwear brand launched its most uncomfortable pair of underwear with a tag located right under the intimates that provides instructions for how to check yourself. Leo Tel-Aviv led the creative. Municipal Credit Union A campaign by DNA&Stone for New York City’s largest and oldest credit union features artwork from Noble Signs, the city’s premier sign company, and the Cevallos Brothers, local legends in their 80s who have been handcrafting signs for restaurants and clubs in all five boroughs for more than 50 years. Illustration and animation production company Jelly brought the Cevallos’ illustrations to life through animated video, with the voiceovers done by New York-based standup comics and all audio recorded raw on the streets of the city. Neutrogena The skincare brand leans into nostalgia, including a spot with footage from “Beverly Hills, 90210,” to reach viewers of a certain age who—if they remember the ’90s in detail—may be old enough to need rejuvenating skincare products. BBDO New York led the campaign creatively. Ro The GLP-1 weight loss brand is partnering with NBA Hall of Famer and broadcaster Charles Barkley for a campaign airing during the NBA Playoffs. Each spot shows the BTS chaos of trying to film a commercial with Barkley’s big mouth. The spots were directed by Brandon “Beedy” Pierce, who also helmed the Dunkin’ “DunKings” campaign. Teleflora The floral delivery service released its Mother’s Day ad, “Never Walk Alone,” highlighting pivotal moments shared between mothers and their children. The campaign was made in-house by Wonderful Agency and features a cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Abraham Alexander. Tubi The ad-supported streamer is courting potential advertisers with a B2B campaign ahead of the Newfronts themed “Devoted Fans Make Devoted Fans,” featuring data about Tubi viewers—how they are more inclined than the population at large to buy certain products and services. Mischief @ No Fixed Address handled the creative.