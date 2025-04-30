Roundup

10 creative campaigns to know about today

A person dressed as a detective examines a stain on the carpet with a magnifying glass; large yellow text reads, “Murder mystery fans appreciate a good stain remover.” A sidebar notes Tubi viewers are 20% more likely to buy cleaning products weekly.
Tubi viewers are devoted to the brands they love, says the streamer’s new B2B campaign from Mischief. (Tubi)
Tim Nudd
Sabrina Sanchez
April 30, 2025 03:30 PM

Featured Stories

Possible Conference
Tariffs at Possible—ad leaders confront disruption in retail, ad tech and upfronts
Possible Conference

At Possible in Miami Beach, ad leaders confront tariff-driven disruption across retail, ad tech and strategy.

Garett Sloane
Jack Neff
Gillian Follett
Parker Herren
Agencies
This new agency is staffed with more AI agents than people and wants to keep it that way
Agencies
Brian Bonilla
TV Upfront
6 measurement predictions for the TV upfronts
TV Upfront
Parker Herren
Marketer's Brief
Roblox’s CMO on how the platform targets gamers, creators, developers and brands—all at once
Marketer's Brief
Asa Hiken
