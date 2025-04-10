Roundup

13 creative campaigns to know about today

Surreal promotional image for the upcoming film "Giraffes on Horseback Salad," featuring two giraffes with flaming manes facing each other above the film title in bold yellow text. Below are six stylized stills from the production, including characters with flaming collars, pink pompadour wigs, a harpist in a burning field, and underwater scenes. Text notes the project is inspired by Salvador Dalí’s screenplay and supported by Google Cloud.
Salvador Dalí’s film “Giraffes on Horseback Salad,” impractical to make in 1937, is coming to life through AI. (Dalí Museum)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
Last Updated
April 10, 2025 03:15 PM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom