13 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, Goodby Silverstein & Partners is bringing an unproduced Salvador Dalí film project finally to life; Kia is using AI to translate landscapes into music in real time; and Heineken is calling on the production industry to film commercials in real bars instead of soundstages. Adobe A social-first campaign from the tech company captures the moment when trial-and-error finally becomes expertise, illustrating how your imagination can become reality with the right tools, like Adobe Express. Alzheimer’s Association New PSAs from VML and the Ad Council extend the award-winning “Some Things Come with Age” creative strategy, focusing on the 10 early signs that could indicate Alzheimer’s and how they’re different from normal aging. The spots address the feelings of hesitation and confusion people may feel when they notice behavioral changes in a loved one. BritBox A campaign from the British streamer celebrates the craft of producing TV and film with a behind-the-scenes look at a 14-hour production following a woman through different film genres. Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the work depicted what it took to make up and take down 11 different sets and several costume and makeup changes across four genres. Coca-Cola A new Coke campaign in the U.K. celebrates the brand’s place in literature, citing classics that subtly mention Coca-Cola, including “The Shining” by Stephen King, “Extreme Metaphors” by J.G. Ballard and “A House for Mr. Biswas” by V.S. Naipaul. Developed by WPP Open X, the “Classic” campaign replaces typed mentions of “Coke” or “Coca-Cola” with the brand’s logo, using the original typeface found in first editions. A brand film shows text written as though from the author’s own typewriter, accompanying the arrival of the logo with the pop and fizz of an opening bottle. The Dalí Museum In 1937, Salvador Dalí envisioned a surreal film called “Giraffes on Horseback Salad”—a mix of dream logic, absurdity and visual poetry. The film was never made, because the technology wasn’t advanced enough to capture his visions. But now, The Dalí Museum and agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners are using Veo 2, Google’s cutting-edge video generation platform, to finally produce the film, based off Dalí’s notes and sketches about the project. The trailer below premiered on Thursday; the film itself is coming soon. Ford Pro Ford’s commercial vehicles division unveiled “Doing Beats Talking,” a brand campaign from Wieden+Kennedy London celebrating workers who get shit done. The hero film, directed by Fredrik Bond, features a voiceover from Tom Hollander who keeps getting interrupted by workers getting stuff done with help from their Ford vehicles. Guinness The Irish brewer visits all 50 states, profiling American uniting over pints, in a sweeping U.S. campaign. This is the first work for the brand from Uncommon Creative Studio, which was hired by Guinness last year. Heineken The beer brand wants directors and advertisers to use real bars rather than sets as locations for ad shoots with a global initiative titled “Starring Bars.” Part of its “Back the Bars” platform, Heineken is curating a catalog of film-ready places that serve Heineken, calling on the production industry to use local businesses for their commercials, bringing them business and exposure. The brand explains the initiative in a clever animation of a storyboard, which you can watch below. Kia Innocean Berlin created an experience for Kia called “Kia Soundscapes,” which uses an AI tool that translates landscapes into music in real time. The automaker brought the idea to life by taking two people with vision loss, Anne Mok and Danny Kin, on road trips through stunning landscapes. Their emotional reactions are featured in the short documentaries below. Michelob Ultra A new gadget from Michelob Ultra is meant to shield runners from the energy-sapping summer sun and support the marriage of fitness and beer drinking that gives the brand its identity. The Shade Tracker app uses city building data and sunlight tracking to create a route that avoids direct sun in real time and works with any running app. Pedigree Dogs can be masters of deception, playing coy to get a bonus meal even when they’ve just been fed. A campaign from Pedigree and Colenso BBDO in New Zealand attempts to catch them in the adorable act via a canine lie detector. Created with digital innovation agency Satellite NZ, the voice-activated lie detector can track a dog’s activity and determine the calories burned based on breed and size to identify whether your dog is indeed in need of a snack, or if they’re a liar. Progressive Some billboards for fashion or underwear are just too hot to handle, taking drivers’ eyes off the road. To combat distracted driving, Progressive launched a fun mobile OOH activation in New York and Miami with trucks that warn of a “thirst trap ahead.” The trucks will be parked alongside some of the cities’ spiciest billboards to cover them up. The agency was Gut Miami. Xbox The console maker evokes classic gaming ads from a quarter-century ago with “Wake Up,” a cinematic spot from Droga5—co-directed by David Fincher and Romain Chassaing—in which humanoid rodents escape the rat race by entering gaming worlds. Contributing: Jon Springer