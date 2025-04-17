Roundup

11 creative campaigns to know about today

Aerial view of a soccer field with players in orange and white jerseys during practice. At the center, the Miami FC logo appears above large stylized text that reads, “Suck at Something – The Sponsorship.”
Bon Bon Bum, sponsors of the woeful Miami FC, says it’s character-building for everyone to “suck at something.” (Bon Bon Bum)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
Last Updated
April 17, 2025 02:45 PM

