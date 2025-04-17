11 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, a lollipop brand embraces just how much the soccer team it sponsors sucks; Stella Artois knows why you brave crowded bars; and Michelob Ultra dresses up mannequins at NBA stores for the playoffs. American Airlines The carrier announced it is the official North American airline supplier of FIFA World Cup 2026. American will work with Qatar Airways, which is the global airline partner for FIFA through 2030. American announced the sponsorship with a launch video created in-house. Bon Bon Bum After Miami FC, the USL Championship soccer team (one tier below Major League Soccer), had a tough season, sponsor and lollipop brand Bon Bon Bum is making light of it with a campaign asserting that everyone “sucks at something.” The humorous work by Fred & Farid New York suggests perhaps the team will have a sweeter season in 2025. Corona A Corona campaign in Brazil brings to life fishermen’s oral histories through art in an effort to supplement their incomes during annual fishing prohibition periods. “Fisherman Storytellers,” created by Africa Creative with visual arts studio Black Madre, employs a mix of stop-motion animation and wood-carved scenes to tell fishermen’s tales. The initiative aims to turn fishermen into guides who share their stories with tourists when they’re not out on the water. Emerald Nuts A rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” by fictional country and western duo “Jericho & The Biscuit” goes awry when The Biscuit begins to sing nonsensical lyrics while eating a generic can of nuts (full of nonsensical ingredients). Agency of record Blue Chip led creative. Michelob Ultra x NBA As the NBA Playoffs begin, league sponsor Michelob Ultra is taking its collaboration off the court and into NBA retail stores. Storefront mannequins, athletes by day, become casually dressed fans by night, enjoying a game and a beer. The activation tipped off at the NBA’s flagship store in New York before expanding to other locations across the country, including team stores for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. Public Inc. A video from the Toronto creative agency reinterprets the Battle Hymn of the Republic with lyrics urging friendship and cooperation between Canada in the U.S. amid ongoing tariff wars. Stella Artois Striking photos for a Stella Artois OOH campaign capture a familiar scene at bars—customers packed shoulder to shoulder, jostling for a drink. Amid the chaos, one person remains unfazed, savoring a chalice of Stella Artois. Grey London led creative, with photography by Ale Burset. Taco Bell In the U.K., Taco Bell invited people to get a “Nacho Chop”—i.e., a bizarre haircut in the shape of a triangle—in a stunt by Publicis London. “Our nachos are chicken. Are you?” said ads promoting the campaign. Celebrity barber Tyler Smith carried out the trims for participants at Taco Bell’s Camden High Street restaurant in London. Tennessee Department of Tourist Development For the visually impaired, choosing a place to vacation can be challenging, as image descriptions are often lacking in detail and emotion. In response, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and agency VML partnered with Tennessee songwriters and musicians to bring more accessibility to online travel experiences through music. “Sound Sites” replaces standard image descriptions known as alt-text on TNVacation.com with beautiful song lyrics, allowing travelers using screen readers to experience Tennessee’s landscapes, culture and spirit. Tiffany & Co. An unscripted Mother’s Day campaign from the jeweler features real Tiffany & Co. employees—and their children discussing what makes their mothers strong. The campaign was created in-house. Warp In a humorous twist for B2B, Sam Altman-backed Warp.dev, which makes an AI-powered terminal for developers, released a series of “Severance”-inspired spots imagining what would happen if the show took place in a startup engineering war room—complete with snarky developers, a haunted ticket printer and an AI-coded prototype built during an ayahuasca retreat. The spots were written and produced by Baltimore creative shop Sympatico. Episode 1 is below. See more at the Warp site. Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jon Springer