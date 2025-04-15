12 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, Ikea captures toddlers’ first steps; Beyoncé is back for another Levi’s spot; Snickers partners with football phenom Travis Hunter; and Spotify loads up in new OOH ads with artist easter eggs. Al-Futtaim Ikea The retailer’s latest campaign in Egypt, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates celebrates the role furniture plays in early childhood development by capturing how it supports a child’s first steps in photographs by Ale Burset. Ingo, a creative boutique within Ogilvy’s network, led creative. Apple New work for the Apple Watch details the harrowing story of Byron Bay resident Rick Shearman, an experienced swimmer who found himself pulled a mile out to sea by a dangerous rip current. “Rick’s Rescue” demonstrates how Shearman activated his watch’s emergency SOS feature and location tracking to contact the authorities, which led to a helicopter rescue. Shearman himself appears in the film. TBWA\\Media Arts Lab Sydney led creative. DoorDash For National Pet Day, a simple but striking print and OOH campaign from Gut Miami profiles the dogs left outside when their owners are dining at a restaurant. The campaign, running in small local newspapers, presents DoorDash as the pet-friendlier option. Five Iron Golf Comedian and golf personality Hannah Rae Aslesen of St. André Golf stars in Five Iron Golf’s first brand campaign, which rejects the “how to” genre of proper golf instruction for something more fun. A spot from M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment presents the event location as a place for a first date or to have fun with friends, not to obsess about being a pro. Jägermeister A new campaign from creative agency Wolfgang is centered around ice-cold Jägermeister shots and features the iconic Jägermeister Stag, who exacts some revenge in the spot below when a bartender serves Jäger that a little on the warm side. Wayne McClammy of Hungry Man directed. JAMM handled visual effects. Kahlúa x Tony’s Chocolonely The alcohol and chocolate brands paired up to launch an edible martini glass made of Tony’s milk chocolate. Developed by Wieden+Kennedy London, the limited-edition glass will be available from April 18-21 at Dirty Martini Bishopsgate, a cocktail bar in London. Levi’s The clothier released the third iteration of its “Reiimagine” campaign with Beyoncé. The latest chapter recreates Levi’s 1988 “Refrigerator” ad, showcasing the singer-songwriter as the main character at a diner keen on chilling her denimwear. The 15-second spot also features a cameo from Willie Jones, who collaborated with Beyoncé on the “Cowboy Carter” album. “Refrigerator” follows “Pool Hall” in February and “Launderette” last September. As with the prior two ads, the new spot was created with TBWA\\Chiat\\Day LA and produced by de la revolućion/Prettybird. Levi’s again tapped Melina Matsoukas to direct. Ministry of Economy of Ukraine At Expo 2025 in Japan, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine held a storefront called “Not for Sale,” where none of the items on display were for sale. The campaign, by agency Bickerstaff.734, illustrated that Ukrainian values can’t be bought, as each item on display represents a human value Ukrainians defend on the battlefields and behind the scenes every day. Moonbug In its first digital ad campaign, Moonbug Entertainment speaks directly to parents to demonstrate how nursery rhymes made popular through the kids’ series “CoCoMelon” can help them in everyday life. “CoCoMelon Can Help” is part of a larger effort from the entertainment property that includes a new community support offering to families called the “Melon Squad,” launched in partnership with childcare nonprofits and hospitals. ATTN: is the agency behind the new spot. Penguin International After the Trump administration levied 10% tariffs on Heard Island and McDonald Islands—remote Antarctic regions inhabited only by penguins, not people—the nonprofit responded by announcing a penguin “protest march.” The birds’ annual migratory trek from the ocean to their breeding grounds will be livestreamed on YouTube this Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET and branded as a protest. Rethink dreamed up the stunt. Snickers Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Snickers announced a partnership with Travis Hunter, known for his two-way playing ability as a cornerback and a wide receiver. Snickers created a two-pack featuring a traditional Snickers bar and a Snickers ice cream bar. Starting today, fans can visit snickers.com/twopack to sign up for an alert for a chance to get one of the packs. Limited batches will drop daily from April 21-25. Spotify A global out-of-home campaign for the music streamer celebrates the fandoms of artists including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, Seventeen and Turnstile with billboards that feature symbols and easter eggs representative of the artists in cities including New York, Los Angeles and London. Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli, Erika Wheless