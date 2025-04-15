Roundup

12 creative campaigns to know about today

Beyoncé in a white halter top and red bandana standing in a retro-style diner, with vintage photos on the wall behind her.
Beyoncé returns for another jolt of Levi’s nostalgia, this time remaking the “Refrigerator” ad from 1988. (Levi’s)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
SS
By:
Sabrina Sanchez
|
Last Updated
April 15, 2025 03:45 PM

Featured Stories

Madwell loses Verizon, a major client, internal agency memo shows
Madwell loses Verizon, a major client, internal agency memo shows
Omnicom lowers the bottom end of its 2025 forecast amidst broad economic uncertainty
Omnicom lowers the bottom end of its 2025 forecast amidst broad economic uncertainty
Closed reviews—everything agencies and brands need to know about the pitch process
Closed reviews—everything agencies and brands need to know about the pitch process
Chili’s takes on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder in its latest value-driven campaign
Chili’s takes on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder in its latest value-driven campaign