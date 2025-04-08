13 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, travel brand Away captures how travel changes people; Beyoncé’s Cécred launches its first campaign; Reporters Without Borders calls people back to face reality; and Telstra’s peculiar spot for business depicts a shoemaker with a moving shop. Away A cinematic film shot in Thailand for the luggage and travel brand demonstrates how travel changes people. Cécred Beyoncé’s hair care brand has launched its first ad campaign, celebrating the individuality of hair. The work from Wieden+Kennedy positions hair as an art form and showcases six women who have learned to accept, and welcome, the unique nature of their strands. Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquerelli has the details. Dollar Car Rental Comedian Mikey Day stars in a humorous ad for the car rental company, encouraging people to stop doing nonsensical things when they travel (like opening the door to an adjoining room) and listen to the wise Common Sensei by renting a car. FKQ created the spot. Heineken To get people to disconnect from their phones during social interactions, Heineken created a phone case prototype that automatically flips the phone face down when it hears “cheers.” The beer brand partnered with Swedish inventor and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz, who used AI and robotics to create the case. LePub led creative. O Boticário The Brazilian beauty brand is firing up the conversation about female pleasure with the creation of a book dedicated to highlighting women’s skin as their greatest erogenous zone. Titled “Her Touch,” the book was created by women’s perfume brand Her Code and features sensual illustrations about women’s skin. The book is available for free on Amazon. AlmapBBDO led creative. OGX Beauty Actress Shay Mitchell and content creator Abbey Yung star in the hair care brand’s first national TV spot, in which Mitchell plays a spy who shows up to save the day when she observes hair malpractice. Open AI With one-third of college-aged young adults in the U.S. using ChatGPT, OpenAI is expanding access to students by offering them a free subscription to ChatGPT Plus through May. The AI technology company is sharing tips on Instagram to teach students how to use these technologies effectively, sharing creative prompt ideas and use cases sourced from students nationwide. The company is also running billboards and pop-ups on campuses and is launching ChatGPT Lab, a community platform where students can exchange prompts and explore the potential of AI. Reporters Without Borders In times of war, climate change and social and economic inequality, reality TV can serve as a distraction. A new campaign from Reporters Without Borders, however, urges people to turn their attention back toward reality, no matter how harsh it may be, with shocking OOH and print ads of war zones and suffering overlayed with titles of popular reality TV shows. The campaign from Åkestam Holst NoA aims to acknowledge the widening gap between fiction and fact to get people to reflect on their own media consumption habits. Spoticar Three humorous new spots from the Stellantis car brand parody the major cinematic genres of action and drama—as well as the archetype of the courageous hero—to emphasize that, in real life, buying a used car doesn’t have to be full of risks. The campaign was developed by Agency 777 and Very Content and directed by Tom Green. Tech-Safe Learning Coalition AI-generated ads from the Tech-Safe Learning Coalition call out the possible harms that can be caused by school-issued technology for children, same as any other online interactions, through shocking images of alcohol and tobacco use in the classroom. The campaign running on Meta aims to encourage parents to advocate for safe tech use in schools. Telstra A charming spot from Telstra for Business tells the story of a curious shoemaker and his traveling store, set in a whimsical world with eccentric customers. The cinematic spot for the Australian telecom brand was directed by Steve Rogers and produced by Revolver. Agency Bear Meets Eagle On Fire led creative. United Airlines x Wrexham AFC A social media campaign starring Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney depicts the pair conversing about booking flights through United as the Welsh football team gears up for the final stretch of the season. Workday Rock artists Gwen Stefani, Paul Stanley and Billy Idol hilariously try to navigate the corporate world (complete with business attire) in Workday’s latest ads, in which they refuse to believe that the software company’s AI agents are making people “rock stars.”