14 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, Hyundai rolled out philosophical Nexo spot, Magners Irish Cider designed some pleasantly reductive posters in Australia, and Uber showed off items left by drivers in a pop-up lost-and-found. Bankwest The Australian company’s three new “Just Enough Bank” spots from agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire feature protagonists whose hassle-free banking at Bankwest frees them up to focus on other quite weird pursuits. Steve Ayson directed the spots. The Careist Matthew Boyd, a copywriter at Carmichael Lynch, has produced and directed a short documentary film, “The Careist,” promoting the conservation efforts of the Cache River Wetlands of southern Illinois. In the film, viewers experience the interior American wetlands through the eyes of Max Hutchison, a lifelong naturalist, ecologist, zoologist and voice for preserving the forgotten land he calls home. “The Careist” is an ode to Hutchison, a way of life and a universal invitation to be more like him—to care. See the film here. Courageous Conversation Global Foundation CCGF is imagining a device called HndsUp, a futuristic civilian wearable camera designed to document police encounters and protect Black communities. The device—which is only a concept, and is not being produced—transforms an act of surrender into one of protection, offering real-time security and accountability. The campaign was developed with David&Goliath Brooklyn. Dallas Pets Alive The nonprofit, dedicated to saving dogs, is running an ad on local sports radio referencing the Dallas Mavericks trade of Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers. The trade made Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison the most hated man in town—but a dog would still love him, the ad says, since dogs can’t hate. Dieste crafted the campaign, which is timed to Dončić’s return to Dallas on Wednesday to play against the Mavericks. Dreamies In a continuation of its “Cats Will Do Anything Campaign” in which cats scaled a London billboard for Dreamies treats, the brand’s latest spots depicts our feline friends hanging by their claws to a Dreamies truck. Hyundai Serviceplan Hamburg created a film for Hyundai’s new hydrogen-powered Nexo vehicle. It follows a young woman rehearsing a speech about courage, a metaphor for Hyundai’s own journey and a more emotional, narrative-driven approach to automotive storytelling. Laura Geller Beauty Kristin Chenoweth stars as the brand’s “chief mature officer” in a comic video for social media, as she partakes in product testing, leads key marketing meetings and keeps the team focused on one goal: celebrating aging, not hiding it. The brand is also bringing back its Age-Based Sale for one day only, where customers receive a discount equivalent to their age—e.g., 52% off for a 52-year-old—rewarding women financially for aging. Liquid Death x MaryRuth Organics The two brands have teamed up for a nighttime mineral-infused water designed to help you sleep better, and is advertising it with a bonkers video about a woman killing clowns in her sleep. Magners Irish Cider A campaign in Australia themed “Real to Our Core” features some wonderfully reductive posters for the cider brand, featuring its iconic bottle across various playful compositions. The work was led by the internal creative agency at Good Drinks, an Australian brewer that’s also the local distribution partner for a number of overseas brands. Good Drinks is led creatively by Chris Rowson, the former Ogilvy and TBWA\\Chiat\\Day designer. MoonPie The snack brand used a NASA-grade camera to take shots of the product, which looks like a lunar landscape in closeup. Tombras led the campaign creatively. New York Mega Millions Aspirational everyday people muse questions applicable to the rich in humorous spots about the new $5 Mega Million lottery titled “Start Thinking Like a Mega Millionaire.” The spots were created by McCann New York. Pizza Hut Erika Wheless has the story of Pizza Hut getting into the caviar craze with the Pizza Caviar Bump Box, which includes either wings or fries and one personal pan pizza topped with “pizza caviar pearls” that taste like pepperoni. Teamwork.com The project management platform, which rolled out two episodes of its amusing ad-industry satire “The Client” last year, is back with a third that continues the theme: that Teamwork.com can help you stay ahead of even the most client-ey of clients. Uber The rideshare company created a fun pop-up in New York City featuring a lost-and-found of items left behind by riders. Displays showed off some of the items, and Uber also gave away freebies of some often-lost items, including headphones (No. 5 most lost item) from Bose, umbrellas (No. 19) from Shed Rain, Everyday Crescent Bags (purses and bags rank No. 3) from July and more. Shake Shack was also on hand to serve burgers—since one rider reportedly left 175 cheeseburgers in an Uber last year. CNC Agency organized the event. See video footage of the pop-up here.