13 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, NBA star Luka Dončić stars in a courtroom drama for Jordan Brand; PETA shows how to make a DIY Birkin bag; and Xfinity’s Wi-Fi Boom makes its place in history. Billie An out-of-home campaign from the women’s body care brand invites people to scratch and sniff armpit posters throughout New York to mark the launch of its Coco Villa All Day Deodorant. The campaign was created in-house. Claro Peru A striking photo-driven campaign from the Latin American telecommunications company depicts teenagers under threat with a weapon that appears to be a gun, but turns out to be their cellphones. The campaign from Mexican agency Anònimo illustrates the dangers of cyberbullying and encourages parents to talk to their teens about responsible social media use. EA Sports What does it mean to hear your name called at the NFL Draft? A player and a prospective coach discuss the journey to the pros and beyond in “The Call” from EA Sports and agency The Rec League. The song playing in the commercial is “Change” from BigXThaPlug. The ad will air throughout the NFL Draft. Fi Dogs The makers of the smart GPS dog collar flipped the script on the classic “Lost Dog” poster, turning the posters into celebrations and tributes to the “Not Lost” dogs out in the world (because they’re wearing a Fi collar) that simply deserve a poster because they’re good boys and girls. The guerrilla-style OOH ads popped up across Manhattan and Brooklyn. Innocean Canada In recognition of Earth Month, agency Innocean Canada created an eco-conscious typeface font to help reduce the environmental and digital footprint of everyday business materials. Built on the open-source Google font Barlow, Sans Waste was modified by Innocean’s Canadian team into a minimalist, outline-based typeface. Compared to standard fonts, it uses approximately 50% less ink in print and up to 48% fewer pixels on screens, so everyday communications make a quieter impact. Jordan Brand A longform courtroom drama puts NBA star Luka Dončić on the witness stand to answer for a range of on-court crimes. “According to my clients,” a prosecutor begins, “you are a nasty, arrogant, shot-jacking, trash-talking menace who actually enjoys destroying the hopes of other teams and their fans!” Dončić replies with a wink. Spoiler alert: He’s acquitted thanks to the jury’s admiration for his Jordan Brand shoes. The work comes from Wieden+Kennedy, director Jody Hill and Caviar. Klook The online travel company’s global campaign reframes travel not as a luxury or escape but as a catalyst for self-discovery, emotional clarity and personal growth. A film created with The Secret Little Agency depicts how people use travel as a self-affirmation of their ever-changing and courageous nature. The brand also partnered with Marie Kondo on a content series that follows her journey of self-discovery. The campaign will also include OOH elements and partnerships with creators. PETA The animal rights group created an “Hermès Birkin DIY Tutorial” featuring the (censored) dismemberment of a baby crocodile to create the bag. The shocking “Dismember It Yourself” campaign is meant to expose the reality behind leather bags, so consumers can stop and question if they would still make the purchase if they knew what went into creating it. No crocodiles were harmed in the creation of the video (it’s just a puppet). Agency The Community led creative. Stella Artois A new campaign from the beer brand highlights the universal experience of hiding the best drinks in the back of the fridge at a house party so that you don’t have to share. “Hiders Keepers,” created by Ogilvy New York, features images photographed by Ale Burset in which Stella is hidden in a packed fridge. The ads running on billboards and in magazines, newspapers and digital act as a giant game of I-Spy, where viewers need to search for the hidden Stella. Additional videos capture the party behavior. The images will run across the U.S., U.K. and Argentina. Testicular Cancer Society To raise awareness of Testicular Cancer month, FP7McCann and the Testicular Cancer Society launched a cheeky AR lens that uses AI to transform accidentally phallic-shaped everyday objects into life-saving health prompts. “I See Balls” detects “ball-like” shapes in everyday objects from cactuses to vegetables and overlays a medically accurate, step-by-step guide for performing a testicular self-exam. Women’s Health Hope Timed to the London Marathon this weekend, agency Fold7 and charity Women’s Health Hope launched “Painathon,” an initiative highlighting the marathon wait times on the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) for gynecological care. The campaign draws a parallel between the “ultimate endurance test” of 26 miles and the wait times faced by women living in constant pain, with OOH ads that depict women’s bib numbers as the number of days they’ve waited for care. WWF Brazil A tongue-in-cheek puppet film from the World Wildlife Fund for Nature in Brazil spoofs the plot of a telenovela to tell the story of black-browed albatrosses, who are forced to fly further south for food, leaving behind their “loved ones” due to the negative impacts of climate change. The campaign comes from AlmapBBDO. Xfinity Humorous spots from Xfinity refer to a place where the Wi-Fi is “booming” as a boomtown akin to the California Gold Rush of the 1840s onward. Directed by Björn Rühmann of Smuggler, the spots created with Preacher and Xfinity Creative compare smartphones to bars of gold and streamers as miners. The campaign draws from famous booms in history, from oil, tech and coal mining to real estate. Contributing: Erika Wheless, Jon Springer