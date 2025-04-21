12 creative campaigns to know about today

Among today’s creative highlights, a donkey is a metaphor for a Big Ass Fan; two nonprofits create AI-generated starter packs for food insecurity and missing children; and Royal Canin rolls out a pet-adoption leave policy in South America for new pet parents. AT&T The telecom is promoting its plan to open at least 100 Connected Learning Centers by the end of 2027 in a spot by BBDO. The centers provide underserved communities with wireless broadband access and contribute to AT&T’s $5 billion commitment to get 25 million people connected to the internet by 2030. The ad, which shows a woman being congratulated by people in her community before entering a center, was inspired by the real story of Gia Duarte, a Los Angeles high school senior who relied on AT&T’s Connected Learning Centers to apply and get accepted to UC Berkeley. Big Ass Fans The fan maker launched a campaign from new agency Notorious111 featuring a donkey and the theme “Asses Are Necessary” to emphasize that a Big Ass Fan isn’t just nice to have—it’s a necessity. The campaign will run across online video, YouTube, Meta, search and TikTok. Combat MFG Rawlings Sporting Goods is hyping a new launch in its direct-to-consumer Combat MFG baseball bat line, using NIL ballplayers at a rodeo ranch. The Alt League is behind the creative and associated social content. Food Banks To raise awareness about food insecurity in France, the nonprofit organization and Parisian agency Australie hopped on the viral AI-generated “collectible action figures” trend to generate a “starter pack” for 10% of French people that depicts those who are food insecure. Lagavulin Distillery A campaign from the scotch whiskey brand invites a new generation of drinkers to enjoy the smoky drink’s many layers with an artful film narrated by Nick Offerman. Missing Children Also inspired by the AI-generated “collectible action figure” trend on social media, a campaign from agency RAPP Argentina and non-profit organization Missing Children raises awareness for real missing children in Argentina by generating a “starter pack” for the search. The New Yorker The magazine celebrates its 100th birthday with its first real commercial, a colorful 90-second trip through almost 700 covers to tell the story of its past—and its future. We have an interview with editor David Remnick discussing the choices that went into making the piece. PayPal The brand on Friday announced a follow-up to its September ad starring Will Ferrell, which marked its largest U.S. campaign to date. This time, the comedian is belting a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” as he makes purchases using a PayPal card to buy now, pay later. The 60-second ad, by BBH USA, debuted nationally during Saturday’s NBA Playoffs and highlights recent enhancements PayPal has made to its payment options, including biometric logins, pre-qualified spending amounts for installment-based payments and tap-to-pay with the PayPal debit card. As part of the campaign, PayPal launched a sweepstakes giving away a total pot of $10 million by covering purchases of up to $100 for 1,000 PayPal users daily across 100 days. Royal Canin In a win for pawrents everywhere, a campaign from the Mars pet food brand Royal Canin offers new pet parents in South America paid pet-adoption leave from work. Developed in partnership with TombrasNiña, “Peternity” announces the workplace shift with a film that asserts that if you wouldn’t leave your baby home alone, you shouldn’t have to leave your puppy either. Additional print and OOH ads promote the policy. Sephora Sephora storefronts magically appear to cast away any doubts about the perfect skincare products or offer TSA-friendly skincare sizes in new spots directed by Taika Waititi. “Skin Obsessed,” created in partnership with creative agency TBWA\\Chiat\\Day LA, positions Sephora as the ultimate destination for skincare needs. Six Flags In its first spots since Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair Amusement Park Company, Six Flags Entertainment introduces a new “Funsultant” character, whose very serious job involves ensuring the parks are in optimal condition for maximum fun. Sonic Drive-In A humorous spot from Sonic Drive-In celebrates the Sonic Smasher as America’s undisputed burger through hardcore Americana imagery, from a bald eagle to monster trucks and a wig reminiscent of the founding fathers. Contributing: Brandon Doerrer, Jon Springer