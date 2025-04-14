Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns to know about right now

Magazine open to a Chupa Chups advertisement featuring a colorful dopamine molecule model made from lollipops and sticks, with product branding and chemical formula on a white background.
BBH London built 3D molecular models of “happy chemicals” using Chupa Chups lollipops. (Chupa Chups)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
April 14, 2025 09:00 AM

