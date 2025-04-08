Roundup

14 creative campaigns to know about today

Three posters displayed side by side on a gray tiled wall, each featuring colorful candy models resembling molecular structures, with the Chupa Chups logo and names of chemicals.
Chupa Chups configured its lollipops to look like dopamine, serotonin and endorphin molecules. (Chupa Chups)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
SS
By:
Sabrina Sanchez
|
April 08, 2025 03:30 PM

Featured Stories

Inside student-run advertising agencies
Inside student-run advertising agencies
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now