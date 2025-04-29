Work

Amazon supplies the boxes for handmade gifts in sweet Mother’s Day ad

TN
By:
Tim Nudd
April 29, 2025 10:00 AM

Featured Stories

TV Upfront
8 streaming and CTV predictions for the TV upfronts
TV Upfront

Media buyers and sellers predict the most significant changes to the TV upfront brought on by streaming—and if this is the year streaming and linear reach investment parity.

PH
By:
Parker Herren
8 streaming and CTV predictions for the TV upfronts
Brand Marketing
Marketing hiring shows signs of slowing—plus, a look at key openings paying more than $200,000
Brand Marketing
ES
By:
E.J. Schultz
Marketing hiring shows signs of slowing—plus, a look at key openings paying more than $200,000
Possible Conference
NFL CMO on reaching youth and diverse consumers through philanthropic marketing
Possible Conference
PH
By:
Parker Herren
NFL CMO on reaching youth and diverse consumers through philanthropic marketing
Sports
How sports hype videos became a marketing tool for teams—watch 8 winners
Sports
JS
By:
Jon Springer
How sports hype videos became a marketing tool for teams—watch 8 winners