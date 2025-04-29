Amazon supplies the boxes for handmade gifts in sweet Mother’s Day ad

Amazon finds an authentic way in to Mother’s Day in a new commercial, created in-house, that doesn’t suggest buying anything from Amazon—but rather shows kids using Amazon boxes to package up homemade gifts for Mom. It’s a strong, relatable insight—this is exactly how many Amazon boxes are recycled. And it has that humble, Ikea-like effect of making the brand a supporting player in a larger human story, rather than shoehorning it in where it may not belong. The film is nicely shot in a retro style by Dan Fromhart, creative director at XCM, Amazon’s in-house agency. It’s airing on premium online video and will have a broadcast run from May 5-11. “While we strive to provide everything a mother could possibly want on Mother’s Day, we realize that we cannot compete with the reason moms are moms in the first place—their children. More specifically, the heartfelt, handmade gifts a child makes for their mother,” the brand said in an email. “But we can help by providing a box for these gifts. And with that, we are honored to play even the tiniest of role in a child letting their mother know exactly how they feel. Happy Mother’s Day!”