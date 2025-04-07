Travel awakens the senses in Away’s cinematic film

A cinematic film from travel lifestyle brand Away, shot in Thailand, explores how travel changes a person through new experiences and self-discovery. “Travel Changed Me,” developed in partnership with creative agency American Haiku, explores the sights, sounds and smells awakened when traveling, unlocking parts of ourselves that are otherwise hidden. The artful 90-second film (above) directed by Jordan Hemingway and FKA twigs was shot on 35mm, and follows a woman wandering Bangkok, gliding through its waterways on a long-tailed boat, walking down its streets and absorbing its sights and sounds. While traversing the city with her Away suitcase, she is guided by a child to a Thai boxing ring, where she finds clarity, realizing that the experience has changed her. The film aims to present travel as more than just an escape. “Travel has always been about more than getting from one place to another. It’s about living in the moment, expanding your horizons, and learning something new,” Christine Gallagher, VP of integrated marketing at Away, said in a statement. Added Thom Glover, chief creative officer at American Haiku: “Our goal with this campaign was to reignite a spark of wanderlust within Away’s audience. We wanted to remind them that exploring the world can unlock inner freedom.” The campaign is part of an ongoing partnership with season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which was also shot in Thailand and aired its finale Sunday. It follows the recent launch of a “White Lotus” luggage line.