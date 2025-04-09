Bankwest does the math on how much you should think about banking

Banking shouldn’t take up so much of your headspace that you can’t properly indulge in all your other weird and obsessive proclivities. So says an amusing bank campaign from Australia that treads the line between absurdist and disturbing. Bankwest’s “Just Enough Bank” campaign, by agency Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, includes three spots directed by Steve Ayson in which the protagonists find a better balance in their lives—thanks to not having to worry about their bank situation. This frees them up to gobble huge wheels of cheese, obsess about a person at work or oggle posters of a shirless Tom Selleck. The spots divide one’s free-time activities into percentages. And the tagline at the end is housed in a colorful series of blocks—also representing the theme of proportionality. The blocky visual system extends to out-of-home ads that are rolling out nationally in Australia. “The truth is, there is lots we’d rather be doing than banking, and highlighting all the familiar, random and idiosyncratic things we could be doing if banking got out of the way, is as fun as it is never-ending,” said Micah Walker, founder and chief creative officer at Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. “It’s early stages in the rollout of this new platform, but right from the outset, we loved the confidence and distinctiveness of the work BMEOF brought us,” said Jodene Murphy, Bankwest’s GM for customer, marketing and communications. “‘Just Enough Bank’ is a big idea that will permeate through our business—and is exactly what we need at such a pivotal moment in Bankwest’s 130-year history.”