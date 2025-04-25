NBA commentators celebrate financial wins like buzzer beaters in Chime’s playoff spots

Basketball icons Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Mark Jackson and Kendrick “Big Perk” Perkins commentate in their signature NBA style, this time for financial wins, in new commercials from Chime running during the NBA Playoffs. Created by Johannes Leonardo, three spots feature the NBA stars praising Chime users for practical financial moves like they’re buzzer beaters. In “Cashphrase,” Jackson delivers iconic catchphrases for Chime users tapping into fee-free transactions. In “The Biggest Perk,” Perkins highlights the perks of Chime. The campaign marks the brand’s first move into contextual advertising under the leadership of Orlando Baeza, Chime’s new VP of brand. A third spot is set to debut during round 2 of the playoffs. The latest ads follow the launch of a national TV spot titled “You’re Making It,” featuring Deion Sanders as “Coach Chime” along with Kai Cenat and WWE superstar Becky Lynch.